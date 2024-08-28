TeachAbility Publishing, LLC: Pauly and Cindy Montgomery Release New Book 'My Friend's Autism' - Advice From Someone Who is Autistic and His Friends, Classmates and Family

A book by Pauly Montgomery - an opportunity to educate the world about neurodiversity

PARK RIDGE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / One day you will meet someone with autism, and you will, whether you are aware of it or not. This book, written by the mother/son team of Pauly and Cindy Montgomery, will help you to communicate when it happens. According to the CDC's Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network (ADDM), about one in 36 children have been identified with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

If you're well-intentioned but afraid of doing or saying the wrong thing when you first meet someone with autism, or any disability, then this book is for you. Pauly's mom, Cindy Montgomery, and her son Pauly collaborated on the book.

"I want people to normalize disability in general," says Cindy Montgomery.

Pauly's story of mastering social behaviors, forming meaningful connections, and facing bullies, chronicles an engaging journey that led to a book offering support to those who have no knowledge of autism.

"I wanted to take the awkwardness out of any encounter with an autistic person," said Cindy Montgomery.

A 25-year-old autistic "in-betweener", Pauly gets candid about being caught between two worlds: neurotypical and neurodivergent. His new book, "My Friend's Autism" details his journey through the eyes of friends, teachers, and family.

He stresses that patience is key.

"I'm always taking in what you're saying, even if I don't seem like it. If I learn something in the morning, I won't be able to discuss it until the afternoon. I need extra time to process information," says Pauly Montgomery.

Pauly's efforts to advocate nationally include being selected by the Department of Labor to speak with state senators and national education leaders. Pauly then chose to ask the people in his life what they thought when they first met him. Twenty-three friends responded to his email asking for feedback and offered unique and heartfelt observations.

Helpful hints from the book include:

It's okay to feel uncomfortable when you first meet someone.

Avoiding them is the worst thing you can do.

Have a calm demeanor. Talk slowly and have patience and give them time to respond.

In advance and together, decide on a word or phrase to be used if they need a break in the conversation.

Pauly and Cindy Montgomery are available to speak on navigating autism in today's world. They have addressed legislators, educators, and parents.

You can find "My Friend's Autism" on Amazon.

