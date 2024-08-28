Mesquite, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2024) - Oberg Injury Law Firm has announced the expansion of its personal injury attorney services in Mesquite, Texas. This move aims to serve the growing needs of the community better, particularly with increasing cases attributed to car crashes and industrial equipment catastrophes.

Oberg Injury Law Firm Expands Personal Injury Services in Mesquite, Texas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/220781_2a67c10a54722b37_002full.jpg

While each state in the US has the authority to select how negligence-based cases are handled, Atty. Gregg cited that Texas is one of those that follow the modified comparative negligence rule, which enables plaintiffs to recover damages as long as they are less than 50% at fault for their accident.

"In other words, in Texas, injured clients may still get compensation as long as they are not more than 50% at fault. It's important to have a personal injury lawyer when dealing with this since the final amount a client receives is affected by the percentage assigned to them," noted Atty. Gregg.

In recent years, Oberg Injury Law Firm, composed of top-notch Texas car accident lawyers, has helped hundreds of injured clients.

The team assists clients hurt in car accidents, motorcycle accidents, rideshare accidents, or catastrophic injuries, which happen when another party causes someone or their loved one to become "catastrophically injured." The team of Texas Car Accident Lawyers also provides personal injury representation in bus accidents, boat accidents, and even slip-and-fall cases, which are very common and need to be supported by strong evidence.

"I only represent people and families who were injured or killed as a result of someone else's negligence," stated Atty Gregg, a board-certified personal injury trial lawyer himself.

The Texas-based law firm has also scaled up its services to provide first-party insurance claim services, where its team represents clients whose insurance claims were unfairly denied.

"Many clients have faced challenges in claiming compensation from their insurance companies, which start to ignore them after an accident. If someone files a legitimate first-party insurance claim and is denied, we help them assert their rights and fight back," noted Atty. Gregg.

Those who want to contact Oberg Injury Law Firm and its Texas car accident lawyers may visit https://www.oberglawoffice.com/ for more information.

About Oberg Injury Law Firm:

Oberg Injury Law Firm is a US-based company dedicated to personal injury cases in Mesquite, Texas. From car to truck and motorcycle accidents, it helps clients get the compensation they deserve.

