Bryanston, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2024) - Following the announcement, Geotheta, an expert tailings company with over 100 completed design projects in the last nine years, is now expanding its services as designers, construction supervisors, and Engineers of Record for clients throughout Africa, Oceania, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East. In delivering its services, the group collaborates with owners to assist with and optimise tailings storage solutions.

As a result of the services expansion, Geotheta's team is now better positioned to provide storage solutions tailored to the specific needs of the site in question, increasing the safety, efficiency, and economics of the project for clients in Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East, among other regions.

Geotheta's professional engineers and scientists work to ensure that the facilities align with regulatory requirements. This is key as the mining industry faces increased attention regarding TSFs.

The team has experience with various types of TSFs and designs facilities for different mineral residues and deposition methods. Their capabilities include slurry deposition techniques, such as cycloning and day-wall construction, as well as paste, filtered, and dry-stacked tailings management. Geotheta adapts its services to the needs of each mining operation based on the site, the meteorology in the area, the minerals being extracted, and the deposition method used.

As part of its service expansion, Geotheta assesses each facility according to the principles and requirements outlined in the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM). Following their assessment, the team assists in developing risk-reduction and TSF enhancement plans to guide mining companies toward compliance with GISTM standards, thereby minimising risk and impact on life and the environment.

Geotheta emphasises that TSFs require ongoing management throughout their lifecycle. By working with professionals who can provide oversight, mining companies can work towards maintaining functional, safe, and compliant facilities from construction through to closure.

Ian Hammond, a principal tailings and geotechnical engineer with over 38 years of experience in the field, said: "We have the knowledge and experience you need to keep your tailings storage facilities compliant with appropriate legislation, regulations, and standards by following best practice techniques. Our team works together with you, in an open and honest manner, to build a successful and long-lasting partnership."

