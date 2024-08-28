Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.08.2024 06:14 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Butyl Rubber Market to Reach $6.5 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 5.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global butyl rubber market is experiencing growth due to increased demand in the automotive sector and the expansion of construction projects globally. This growth is driven by the need for durable, and high-performance materials in tires and sealants, essential for both industries

Wilmington, Del., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Butyl Rubber Market by Type (Regular Butyl Rubber and Halogenated Butyl Rubber), Application (Tires and Tubes, Hoses and Gaskets, Adhesives and Sealants, Medical Equipment and Others), and End-use Industry (Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Consumer, Construction and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the butyl rubber market was valued at $4.0 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $6.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2033.

Allied Market Research Logo

Prime determinants of growth

The global butyl rubber market is experiencing growth due to an increase in demand for butyl rubber in pharmaceutical applications and rise in demand for butyl rubber in electrical insulation applications. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials hinder the market growth to some extent. Moreover, technological innovations in butyl rubber compounding offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global butyl rubber market.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07552

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2024-2033

Base Year

2023

Market Size in 2023

$4.0 billion

Market Size in 2033

$6.5 billion

CAGR

5.1 %

No. of Pages in Report

350

Segments Covered

Type, Application, End-use Industry and Region

Drivers

Growing demand for butyl rubber in automotive applications

Expanding landscape of construction projects

Opportunities

Technological innovations in rubber compounding

Restraint

Fluctuating prices of raw materials

Halogenated Butyl Rubber segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period

The halogenated butyl rubber segment, comprising brominated and chlorinated variants, is dominating the butyl rubber market. This dominance is due to its enhanced properties, such as improved heat and chemical resistance, better adhesion, and higher durability. These attributes make halogenated butyl rubber especially suitable for high-performance applications in the automotive and pharmaceutical industries.

Tires and Tubes segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period

Butyl rubber exhibits several exceptional properties, such as low gas permeability, high durability, and resistance to chemicals and heat. These properties make it ideal for use in inner liners of tires and various types of tubes, significantly enhancing tire performance and longevity. The automotive industry's continuous growth and the increasing demand for high-performance tires further drive the growth of the segment in the market.

Procure Complete Report (350 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/butyl-rubber-market

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific region is poised to dominate the market during the forecast period due to several key factors. Rapid industrialization, particularly in countries like China and India, is driving the demand for butyl rubber in various applications, especially automotive manufacturing. In addition, the region's expanding construction sector and increasing infrastructure projects further contribute to the demand. Moreover, favorable government policies and initiatives promoting industrial growth and investment are boosting the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Players: -

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation.
  • Reliance Industries Limited.
  • Ramsay Rubber Limited
  • Lanxess AG
  • Timco Rubber.
  • Goodyear Rubber Company
  • JSR Corporation
  • China Petrochemical Corporation.
  • SIBUR Holding PJSC
  • Zhejiang Cenway Materials Co., Ltd.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/butyl-rubber-market/purchase-options

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global butyl rubber market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/butyl-rubber-market-to-reach-6-5-billion-globally-by-2033-at-5-1-cagr-allied-market-research-302232494.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
