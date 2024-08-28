Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to the dividend for the second quarter 2024

Bermuda, August 28, 2024

Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the second quarter 2024:

Dividend amount: $1.35

Declared currency: USD

Last day including right: September 9, 2024

Ex-date: September 10, 2024

Record date: September 11, 2024

Payment date: September 18, 2024

Date of Approval: August 27, 2024

For further queries, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO

Email: IR@avancegas.com

Tel: +47 23 11 40 00





ABOUT AVANCE GAS Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and owns sixteen LPG ships consisting of twelve VLGCs on water as well as four dual fuel MGCs for delivery in 2025 and 2026.

For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com (http://www.avancegas.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





