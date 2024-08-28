Anzeige
WKN: A143YN | ISIN: GB00BYX3WZ24 | Ticker-Symbol: 5HU
Frankfurt
28.08.24
09:07 Uhr
0,009 Euro
-0,001
-5,26 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Presentation at CBD S&T Conference

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical group developing treatments for cancers and viral diseases, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2024 Chemical and Biological Defense Science & Technology ("CBD S&T") Conference, which will be held on December 2-5, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

The Company competed for a presentation slot and was invited to present its work on its proprietary Chimeric Bait Receptor ("CBR") platform for combating viral infections. The presentation is entitled "Chimeric Bait Receptor (CBR) for Reprogramming of Myeloid Cells to Target and Eliminate Emerging Viral Infections".

The Company's CBR platform is an advanced immunotherapy designed to program or redirect innate immune cells, such as macrophages, to eliminate specific types of cancer as well as to combat infections from both existing and emerging viral threats. The Company's presentation at the CBD S&T conference will focus on the use of the CBR platform for combating viral infections.

Dr. Vladislav Sandler, CEO & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented: "Our presentation at the CBD S&T conference will provide the Company with an opportunity to further establish its unique position in the rapidly evolving field of biodefense. It will also allow us to exchange ideas with like-minded biodefense experts, potential collaborators, and investors."

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com





SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl







Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow



About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments for life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
