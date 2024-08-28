Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Presentation at CBD S&T Conference

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical group developing treatments for cancers and viral diseases, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2024 Chemical and Biological Defense Science & Technology ("CBD S&T") Conference, which will be held on December 2-5, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

The Company competed for a presentation slot and was invited to present its work on its proprietary Chimeric Bait Receptor ("CBR") platform for combating viral infections. The presentation is entitled "Chimeric Bait Receptor (CBR) for Reprogramming of Myeloid Cells to Target and Eliminate Emerging Viral Infections".

The Company's CBR platform is an advanced immunotherapy designed to program or redirect innate immune cells, such as macrophages, to eliminate specific types of cancer as well as to combat infections from both existing and emerging viral threats. The Company's presentation at the CBD S&T conference will focus on the use of the CBR platform for combating viral infections.

Dr. Vladislav Sandler, CEO & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented: "Our presentation at the CBD S&T conference will provide the Company with an opportunity to further establish its unique position in the rapidly evolving field of biodefense. It will also allow us to exchange ideas with like-minded biodefense experts, potential collaborators, and investors."

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments for life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

