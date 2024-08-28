Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.08.2024
Goldmine im Wert von 1 Milliarde USD: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
GlobeNewswire
28.08.2024 08:10 Uhr
Notice of public offering of bonds of the Republic of Estonia

The Republic of Estonia is offering bonds for the first time specifically to
the people of Estonia, providing retail investors with a fixed interest rate
and the opportunity to trade on the Tallinn Stock Exchange. The offering is
based on a presentation aimed at retail investors
(https://www.riigivõlakiri.ee). Since the Republic of Estonia is the issuer of
the bonds, there is no obligation for the issuer to prepare a prospectus in
accordance with the Prospectus Regulation, and therefore no public offering
prospectus will be prepared or disclosed. The issuer will apply for the bonds
issued during the offering to be listed for trading on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock
Exchange in the government bonds list. 

Up to 2,000,000 bonds, with a total volume of EUR 200 million, will be offered
under the bond programme of the Republic of Estonia. The domestic bond
programme allows the state to issue bonds with various maturities in a flexible
and efficient manner to both domestic and international investors. The
programme is perpetual and is not subject to a fixed volume limit; the total
volume of the programme is limited by legal regulations governing the state
budget. 

The offering is organized exclusively in Estonia and is directed towards both
retail and professional investors. 

Summary of the key terms of the offering:

 -- The Republic of Estonia offers unsecured unsubordinated bonds with a
   nominal value of EUR 100 per bond, with a maturity date of 16 September
   2026.

 -- The Republic of Estonia will pay interest on the bonds once a year at a
   fixed annual interest rate of 3.3%.

 -- The subscription period for the bonds begins on 28 August 2024, at 10:00
   and ends on 9 September 2024, at 16:00 (Estonian time). Investors wishing
   to submit a subscription order must contact the operators of their
   securities account opened in the Estonian Register of Securities.

 -- The bonds are offered at a price of EUR 100 per bond. The bonds will be
   registered in the Estonian Register of Securities maintained by the Nasdaq
   CSD SE Estonia branch (Nasdaq CSD) with ISIN code EE1300001563.


Further details of the offering are described in the investor presentation.

IMPORTANT DATES

The schedule below highlights the key dates related to the offering:

28 August 2024 at 10:00 - start of the subscription period

9 September 2024 at 16:00 - end of the subscription period

11 September 2024 or a date close to it - issuer announces the results of the
offering 

16 September 2024 or a date close to it - value date of the bonds

17 September 2024 or a date close to it - first trading day of the bonds on
Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange 

Subscription order form

1  Owner of the securities [Name of the investor submitting the subscription 
   account         order]                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2  Securities account:   [Securities account number of the investor     
               submitting the subscription order]        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
3  Account operator:    [Name of the investor's account operator]     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
4  Security:        Bond of the Republic of Estonia          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
5  ISIN kood:        EE1300001563                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
6  Amount of securities:  [Amount of securities the investor wishes to    
               subscribe]                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
7  Price (per security):  EUR 100                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8  Transaction amount:   [Total transaction value]             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
9  Counterparty:      Ministry of Finance/Rahandusministeerium      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10 Counterparty's      99112935948                    
   securities account:                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11 Counterparty's account  AS LHV Pank                    
   operator:                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12 Trade date:       Date of submitting the subscription order     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
13 Settlement date:     16 September 2024                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
14 Transaction type:    "purchase" or "subscription"            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
15 Settlement type:     "delivery versus payment (DVP)"          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For additional information, please contact:

State Treasury
Email: treasury@fin.ee

Important information

This notice does not constitute an offer or an invitation to sell or acquire
securities, nor does it involve the sale of securities in any jurisdiction
where such an offer or invitation would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under applicable securities laws, or without a legal exemption.
The information contained in this notice is not intended for publication,
distribution, or transmission, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in
jurisdictions or circumstances where such publication, distribution, or
transmission would be unlawful, or to individuals or entities subject to
financial sanctions imposed by competent authorities. 

The bonds are offered solely on the basis of the investor presentation, and the
offering is only directed to those individuals to whom the investor
presentation is addressed. The investor presentation includes, among other
things, risk factors, financial information, and other relevant details. This
notice has not been approved by any regulatory authority and does not
constitute a prospectus. Therefore, investors should base their decision to
subscribe to the bonds on the information provided in the investor presentation
and not solely on the information in this notice. 

Attachments:

 -- Investor Presentation

 -- Terms of the Bond Programme

 -- Final Terms of the Bonds

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1242365
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
