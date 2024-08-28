Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.08.2024
Goldmine im Wert von 1 Milliarde USD: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
PR Newswire
28.08.2024 08:36 Uhr
abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Asset Disposal

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Asset Disposal

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 28

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41352)

LEI Number: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84


(The "Company" or "API")

28 August 2024


Asset disposal

abrdn Property Income Trust ("API") has completed on the sale of an industrial asset in Dover for £9.475m, which is in line with the June 2024 valuation (but 4.8% below the March valuation).

Bastion Point, Dover is a single-let industrial unit let to the Secretary of State for Housing Communities and Local Government, with just over two years left on the occupational lease. The price of £9.475m reflects a net initial yield of 6.1%.

Mark Blyth, Deputy Fund Manager of API commented: "This is the fifth asset sale that the Company has completed this year, and the first since the shareholder vote to proceed with a managed wind down of the Company. As outlined in previous communications on the managed wind down strategy, the available proceeds will be used to pay down the Company's Revolving Credit Facility."

All Enquiries:

Jason Baggaley - Real Estate Fund Manager, abrdn

Tel: 07801 039463 or jason.baggaley@abrdn.com

Mark Blyth - Real Estate Deputy Fund Manager, abrdn

Tel: 07703 695490 or mark.blyth@abrdn.com


© 2024 PR Newswire
