Tribun Health Partners With Ibex to Deliver Advanced AI Diagnostic Solutions

ARIS, FRANCE AND MONTREAL, QUEBEC / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / Tribun Health, a leading provider of digital pathology solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Ibex Medical Analytics (Ibex), the leader in AI-powered cancer diagnostics. Through this collaboration, Ibex's suite of AI-powered diagnostic tools will be available from Tribun Health's award-winning CaloPix® Information Management System (IMS), bringing cutting-edge AI capabilities to healthcare providers worldwide.

Tribun Health and IBEX Partnership

Tribun Health and IBEX Logos

Under the terms of the agreement, Tribun Health will offer Ibex's product line, which supports multiple tissues including prostate, breast, and gastric, as part of the CaloPix® IMS platform. These AI solutions leverage advanced deep learning algorithms to assist physicians in detecting and diagnosing various types of cancer with improved accuracy and efficiency.

The integration of Ibex's AI tools into Tribun Health's Best in KLAS CaloPix® IMS will enable pathologists to access these powerful diagnostic tools within their existing clinical workflows. Cases will be automatically sent to Ibex's AI and results will be accessible in CaloPix® to define intelligent case triage and slide review. This partnership addresses the growing demand for intelligent, AI-driven solutions that can enhance diagnostic precision, streamline patient care, and improve overall healthcare outcomes.

"We are excited to partner with Ibex and bring their cutting-edge AI diagnostic solutions to our customers," said Jean-François Pomerol, CEO at Tribun Health. "This collaboration aligns with our commitment to delivering innovative technology that empowers healthcare providers and improves patient care. It illustrates the opportunities and impactful developments in terms of care thanks to AI that the digitization makes possible to embrace."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Tribun Health and leverage their expertise in healthcare IT deployment and workflow optimization," said Joseph Mossel, CEO at Ibex. "Together, we can deliver intelligent diagnostic solutions that integrate into existing clinical practices, driving better patient outcomes and improving the overall healthcare experience."

The partnership between Tribun Health and Ibex represents a significant step forward in the adoption of AI-driven solutions in healthcare. By combining their respective strengths, the two companies aim to advance cancer diagnostics through the offering of their joint solution in Canada, the European Union, and the United States.

The integration aligns with Tribun Health's overarching AI strategy built on three core pillars: proprietary algorithms optimized for workflow efficiency and diagnostic precision, strategic collaborations with AI leaders like Ibex, and a generic API enabling seamless integration of any third-party and customer-developed algorithms. This multifaceted approach ensures pathology laboratories have access to a comprehensive AI-powered ecosystem tailored to their unique needs.

Join us at the 36th European Congress of Pathology in Florence, Italy, from September 7-11, 2024. You can find Tribun Health at Booth #11 and Ibex at Booth #13.

