NameBlock AS: NameBlock's BrandLock Expands to Offer Proactive Trademark Protection in Web3 Through Freename Partnership

NameBlock is proud to announce that its innovative BrandLock service is now fully integrated with Freename's Web3 extensions, marking a significant step in proactively safeguarding brand identities in the rapidly evolving world of Web3.

OSLO, NORWAY / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / The expansion of the digital landscape has given rise to new challenges in intellectual property and trademark protection, owing to the introduction of Web3 domains and top-level domains. Therefore, Freename partnered with Nameblock to help brand owners protect their intellectual property in the Web3 space with a set of blocking packages designed by NameBlock to prevent the unauthorized use of a brand's name across Freename's extensive network of Web3 extensions.

"The ever-expanding Web3 universe presents a challenge to brands to ensure their digital presence is consistent and uncontested as there are no standard rights protection mechanisms in place," said Pinkard Brand, CEO of NameBlock. "Brands must be proactive in protecting their trademarks in this space. Our BrandLock product integration with Freename is far less costly compared to resources needed to register, manage, and maintain each Web3 domain name in hundreds if not thousands of extensions, and it ensures brands stay one step ahead while maintaining flexibility to adjust to developments in the space and any new internal strategies."

"We're excited to see NameBlock expand its BrandLock service to cover Freename's Web3 extensions," said Davide Vicini, CEO and Co-Founder at Freename. "We're committed to embracing innovation and new ideas in the ever-evolving landscape of Web3. While enforcement options in this decentralized world can be challenging, we know the gaps and focus on proactive solutions." Davide added, "Our collaboration with NameBlock ensures that our users can confidently establish and protect their digital identities in this new paradigm, staying ahead of potential risks and securing their brands for the future."

BrandLock offers three tailored packages to suit different protection strategies and budgets. FreenameALL delivers the ultimate protection by blocking a label across all currently existing Freename Web3 TLDs, with the added benefit of future-proofed protection also covering any new TLDs created after the block is purchased.

Freename4K offers a robust defense across 4,000 key TLDs, and for more focused needs, Freename100 secures an exact match label across 100 essential TLDs. These packages allow brands to choose the level of protection that best aligns with their Web3 strategies.

About NameBlock: NameBlock is a leading provider of domain blocking and trademark protection services, specializing in securing brands' identities in the digital world. With innovative solutions like BrandLock and AbuseShield, NameBlock helps companies safeguard their most valuable assets online.

About Freename: Freename is the leading multichain Web3 Namespace where users can register and mint their own Web3 domains on their preferred chain.

