India's ReNew says it has signed a 437. 6 MW green attribute contract with Microsoft, supporting the US tech giant's goal to be carbon-negative by 2030. From pv magazine India ReNew, a Nasdaq-listed renewables company in India, has signed a 437. 6 MW green attribute sales contract with Microsoft. This is one of India's largest corporate renewable agreements and part of five power purchase agreements (PPAs), totaling 2. 2 GW, that ReNew signed in the three months to June 30, 2024, raising its total portfolio to 15. 6 GW. ReNew will allocate approximately $15 million from the contract to a community ...

