2024 MOKKOJI KOREA to Bring Korean Cultural Experience to Budapest in October

Budapest will welcome the 2024 MOKKOJI KOREA, a major Korean lifestyle and cultural festival, from October 5th to 6th. Hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and supervised by KOFICE (Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange), the event will immerse global Hallyu fans in Korean culture.

2024 MOKKOJI KOREA is to take place from October 5th to 6th in Budapest, Hungary (Photo: 2024 MOKKOJI Korea)

Since 2020, MOKKOJI KOREA has become a prominent global festival, showcasing various facets of Korean lifestyle and entertainment.

'MOKKOJI' is a Korean word that refers to the action of gathering many people through games, parties, and various other events.

MOKKOJI Concert Lineup Announced: SUNMI, AB6IX, Dreamcatcher

At the 2024 MOKKOJI KOREA, local Hallyu fans can explore a wide range of Korean lifestyle elements, with the MOKKOJI Concert being the highlight. On Sunday, October 6th, at 6:00 PM (CEST), the concert will feature performances by K-pop artists SUNMI, AB6IX, and Dreamcatcher, offering an exciting introduction to Korean culture and entertainment.

This will mark the first performance in Hungary for them, who are expected to showcase the diversity of Korean culture and the appeal of K-pop, opening a new chapter in cultural exchange between Korea and Hungary.

A Unique Opportunity to Experience Korean Culture and Corporate Brands in One Space

The event will also include various exhibitions and experience zones. Attendees can enjoy a range of stage programs, including a Korean culture quiz show, a Korean cooking show, and K-pop performances. Additionally, there will be exhibitions blending K-content with Korean cuisine, and opportunities to experience K-beauty, K-fashion, and K-dramas, along with traditional Korean games.

Moreover, the MOKKOJI Market will be set up to promote and sell branded products from Korean companies such as LG Electronics, KIA Motors, and KOREAN AIR, which are either based in Hungary or seeking to expand into Europe. The event is further supported by various Korean institutions, including the Korean Cultural Center in Hungary, KOTRA, Korea Tourism Organization, King Sejong Institute Foundation, Korea Culture Information Service Agency, Korea Heritage Agency, and the National Museum Foundation of Korea.

Detailed information about the 2024 MOKKOJI KOREA event can be found on the official website (www.MOKKOJIkorea.com). Attendance is free, and ticket applications must be submitted through the official MOKKOJI KOREA website by September 12, 2024, Hungarian time.

