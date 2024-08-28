Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.08.2024

WKN: A3CRFP | ISIN: SE0016101844 | Ticker-Symbol: 1I9A
Tradegate
27.08.24
21:29 Uhr
2,539 Euro
-0,011
-0,43 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SINCH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINCH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5992,63811:13
2,6022,63411:13
PR Newswire
28.08.2024 09:18 Uhr
187 Leser
Sinch AB: Sinch Launches Customer Connections Resource Hub in Europe

Features include a free connection assessment tool to provide data-backed recommendations for improving marketing communications across multiple channels

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (Sinch AB (publ) - XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announced that its new Customer Connections hub, an online resource center designed to support customer experience (CX) professionals and marketers, will now be available in Europe across all digital channels. The hub is designed to support European marketers at more than 150,000 businesses worldwide that partner with Sinch, helping them build lasting customer relationships by delivering exceptional experiences across every customer channel.

"The importance of understanding the unique needs of your audience to enhance their experience with a brand is critical for any business to succeed,"?said Nicklas Molin, Executive Vice President, EMEA, Sinch. "With the Customer Connections Hub, Sinch empowers our clients with top tier omnichannel marketing communications capabilities, enabling their marketers to personalize seamless customer experiences and deepen brand relationships. Additionally, the Hub allows businesses to evaluate and adjust the optimal, mix of digital communications channels at any point across the customer journey."

The hub's standout feature is the connection assessment tool that serves as a battle-test for existing cross-channel campaigns. Based on internal data from more than 400,000 Sinch users, the test evaluates communication optimization across 9 different channels. After completing a short four question survey to gauge effectiveness, participants receive a personalized assessment outlining strengths, weaknesses, and improvement suggestions for delivering the ultimate customer experience.

The Customer Connections hub will also offer the latest information and insights to keep marketers informed on the ever-evolving digital landscape and help them build stronger customer connections. The hub features marketing communications-related content, including trend research, testimonial videos, case studies, and useful guides designed to help visitors create successful omnichannel customer experiences.

Stay informed and sharpen your competitive edge by bookmarking the Sinch Customer Connections hub, visit connections.sinch.com

For more information:

Janet Lennon
Director of Global Communications
janet.lennon@sinch.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/r/sinch-launches-customer-connections-resource-hub-in-europe,c4029126

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinch-launches-customer-connections-resource-hub-in-europe-302232662.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
