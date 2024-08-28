Australia's EnergyConnect project - a 900 km transmission line that will link the energy grids in the states of South Australia, Victoria, and New South Wales - has hit two major milestones, including progress on the main substation hub. From pv magazine Australia The AUD 2. 3 billion ($1. 56 billion) EnergyConnect project, an interconnector between New South Wales and South Australia with a spur link to Victoria, has reached two major construction milestones, including the connection of the first section of the Buronga substation in southwestern New South Wales. Grid operator Transgrid, which ...

