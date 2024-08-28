Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.08.2024
Goldmine im Wert von 1 Milliarde USD: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
WKN: 722713 | ISIN: US5949724083
PR Newswire
28.08.2024 06:00 Uhr
46 Leser
Vortex Brands Co. Acquires MicroStrategy Stock as Strategic Asset

DENVER, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Brands Co. (OTC: VTXB), a Bitcoin mining company with expertise in renewable energy and cutting-edge technologies, has begun acquiring MicroStrategy (MSTR) stock as part of a new corporate strategy.

"Adding MicroStrategy stock to our balance sheet allows us to leverage the arbitrage strategy MicroStrategy employs between the corporate public markets and the value of Bitcoin," said Vortex Brands CEO, Todd Higley.

The initial purchase of 10 shares of MSTR is just the beginning, with the company planning to add at least that many shares monthly and report holdings quarterly.

"This move aligns with our positive outlook for Bitcoin and our belief in hard assets, including certain digital assets, as the preferred investment and business activity in today's post-low-inflation environment," added Mr. Higley.

To understand our thought process of adding MicroStrategy stock to our balance sheet and their advocacy for bitcoin, their " Bitcoin for Corporations" initiative features insights from industry leaders on integrating Bitcoin into business strategies: https://www.microstrategy.com/ bitcoin / bitcoin -for-corporations

You can also hear their Chairman's participation from a Bitcoin conference here: https://youtu.be/S3T4nhtHxOA'si=roL7JBVyt2yfU2Wa

Vortex Brands also plans to announce a new division in the coming weeks that will generate additional revenue streams while they continue to optimize their Bitcoin mining efficiency to accumulate more Bitcoin.

About Vortex Brands Co.:

Vortex Brands Co. (OTC: VTXB) is a public company dedicated to developing and deploying innovative technologies, including Bitcoin mining, with a focus on renewable energy and financial technology. The company aims to drive sustainable growth and deliver long-term value to its shareholders through strategic investments and business expansion.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by such statements.

SOURCE Vortex Brands Co.

© 2024 PR Newswire
