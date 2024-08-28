Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen PortfolioManager - Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 30 August 2024. ISIN DK0063179445 ------------------------------------------------------- Name PortfolioMan Climate Transition Bo kl n ------------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 354067 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name PMICTBKLN ------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66