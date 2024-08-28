EnBW subsidiary Senec has begun equipping existing residential battery storage systems with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells in response to several fires. It is also launching two new LFP battery storage systems. From pv magazine ESS News Germany-based energy storage specialist Senec has officially started the LFP exchange for its storage solutions, describing it as a mammoth project. Around 5,000 system have already been replaced since the end of July, with several hundred more being added every day. Following reports of fires in homes in which Senec products were installed, the company decided ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...