Jeddah, Saudi Arabia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2024) - Saudia Group has announced its remarkable contributions to the success of Hajj Season 1445H through its integrated ecosystem that includes aviation, cargo, logistics, catering, ground services, and maintenance. Saudia transported over 1 million pilgrims on more than 5 thousand flights spanning four continents and more than 100 destinations, accumulating 20 thousand flight hours. The Group's low-cost carrier, flyadeal, contributed significantly by transporting more than 70 thousand pilgrims and operating 440 flights.





The success of Saudia's flights was attributed to its highly skilled crew, totaling 1.8 thousand Captains and First Officers, and 6.1 thousand cabin crew members, adhering to the highest industry standards. Across the 74-day Hajj operations, Saudia operated at full capacity, ensuring operational efficiency with its fleet of 144 aircraft, as well as 14 additional aircraft dedicated to Hajj flights. The pilgrims' spiritual journey was enriched through a seamless digital booking, diverse meal options, prayer announcements, and informative inflight content.





Saudia Cargo played a pivotal role, leveraging innovative cargo services and a modern fleet, capitalizing on the Kingdom's strategic location to connect continents together and execute digital transformation plans. During the Hajj season, Saudia Cargo operated 717 flights, transporting 98.9 thousand tons across 44.6 thousand export air waybills.

Saudi Logistics Services (SAL), the primary cargo handler for various airlines at the Kingdom's air terminals, provided essential logistics solutions and intermodal transport connections during the Hajj Season operations. SAL managed 3.4 million cargo shipments, totaling 76 million kg in weight, and operated 14.2 thousand flights, serving 59 airlines.

Saudi Ground Services (SGS), renowned for ground handling and airport solutions, contributed to the successful Hajj season, serving 12.7 thousand flights and 2.2 million guests, and managing 4.6 million pieces of luggage during arrival and departure.

CATRION, specialized in luxury hospitality and airline catering, served more than 7.7 million meals onboard.

Saudia Technic played a crucial role in ensuring operational excellence through aircraft maintenance, repair, and renovation services. Their operations spanned across 21 stations, with 22.6 thousand spare parts provided, 4.5 thousand maintenance hours logged, and 134 technicians deployed.

Amer Alkhushail, CEO of Saudia Hajj and Umrah, said: "We will continue advancing pilgrim services, evaluating feedback to enhance their spiritual experiences with cutting-edge digital technologies. We aim to provide the best solutions to facilitate procedures, making the Hajj journey smoother from start to finish. Additionally, we're expanding our flight network to accommodate more pilgrims, supported by our comprehensive seat retrofit program." He added, "As the current Hajj 1445H season concludes, we have immediately commenced the planning for the upcoming Hajj 1446H season."

About Saudia Group

Saudia Group is one of the largest aviation conglomerates in the MENA region. The Group drives industry development with its 12 strategic business units, and offers world-class air transport, cargo services, ground services, logistics, maintenance, catering, private aviation, real estate, training, and medical services.

The mission of Saudia Group is to inspire people to go beyond borders with a purpose that is rooted in unlocking human potential and connecting the world in ways never thought possible. The group is committed to reshaping the aviation ecosystem in the MENA region and beyond, by embracing innovation and a customer-centric approach.

