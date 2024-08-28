Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.08.2024
Goldmine im Wert von 1 Milliarde USD: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
WKN: A2AD7T | ISIN: DK0060700516
München
28.08.24
08:08 Uhr
53,80 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2024 07:41 Uhr
14 Leser
Per Aarsleff Holding A/S: Interim financial report for the period 1 October 2023-30 June 2024

28.8.2024 07:40:43 CEST | Per Aarsleff Holding A/S | Quarterly report

Today, the Board of Directors of Per Aarsleff Holding A/S has discussed and approved the interim financial report for the first nine months of the financial year 2023/24. The interim financial report has not been audited or reviewed by the company's auditors.

Highlights

  • Revenue during the first nine months exceeded expectations, and earnings were satisfactory.
  • Revenue increased by 6.3% to DKK 16,244 million.
  • EBIT amounted to DKK 749 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 4.6%.
  • During the first nine months of the financial year, the order intake amounted to DKK 17.3 billion.
  • Satisfactory cash flow from operating activities of DKK 1,757 million which was positively affected by DKK 565 million from the decreasing working capital.

Outlook for 2023/24
The outlook for the financial year was adjusted to:

  • Revenue growth of 4 to 6% corresponding to revenue of DKK 21 to 21.4 billion against previously DKK 20.4 to 21.4 billion.
  • EBIT between DKK 1,000 to 1,050 million against previously DKK 950 to 1,050 million.

"The high level of activity continued in the third quarter, and especially the construction projects in Denmark as well as the building and construction work in Iceland contribute to the strong and satisfactory results. We are also pleased with the very high order intake in the first nine months, ensuring good employment for our skilled employees in the future years."

Jesper Kristian Jacobsen
Group CEO

Contacts

  • Jesper Kristian Jacobsen, Administrerende koncerndirektør / Group CEO, +45 8744 2222

About Per Aarsleff Holding A/S

The Aarsleff Group is a building construction and civil engineering group with an international scope and a market leading position in Denmark. The Group comprises a portfolio of independent, competitive companies each with their own specialist expertise.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
