Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Goldmine im Wert von 1 Milliarde USD: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896279 | ISIN: SE0000163628 | Ticker-Symbol: EJXB
Tradegate
28.08.24
09:54 Uhr
6,575 Euro
+0,495
+8,14 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEKTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELEKTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3956,49011:32
6,4256,46011:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2024 07:30 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elekta AB: Interim report, May-July 2024/25

First quarter

  • In constant exchange rates, net sales increased by 1 percent mainly driven by North America. Reported sales were unchanged amounting to SEK 3,825 M (3,828).
  • The book-to-bill ratio improved to 1.10 (1.00), supporting future revenue growth.
  • Adjusted gross margin amounted to 37.8 percent (41.6). A sequential increase of 120 basis points was supported by an improved service margin.
  • Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 283 M (427), corresponding to a margin of 7.4 percent (11.2). This was a result of increased operating expenses driven by higher amortization following recent product launches.
  • Net income was SEK 71 M (238) and earnings per share diluted was SEK 0.18 (0.62).
  • Cash flow after continuous investments amounted to SEK -891 M (-900). Lower earnings were compensated by improved working capital.
  • Net sales for Elekta are expected to grow by mid-single digit for the full year of 2024/25 with an improved EBIT margin supported by the recent product launch Elekta Evo.
Group summaryQ1
12 months

SEK M2024/252023/24?
RTM2023/24?
Book-to-bill1,101,009% 1,111,092%
Net sales3,8253,8280% 18,11718,1190%
Net sales in constant exchange rates 1%1 5%2
Adjusted gross margin 337.8%41.6%-3,8 ppts 36.7%37.5%-0.8 ppts
Adjusted EBITDA 4600707-15% 3,1803,287-3%
Adjusted EBITDA margin 415.7%18.5%-2.8 ppts 17.6%18.1%-0.6 ppts
Adjusted EBIT 5283427-34% 2,0012,145-7%
Adjusted EBIT margin 57.4%11.2%-3.8 ppts 11.0%11.8%-0.8 ppts
Gross margin37.0%41.5%-4.5 ppts 36.5%37.4%-0.9 ppts
EBITDA522693-25% 3,0183,189-5%
EBITDA margin13.6%18.1%-4.5 ppts 16.7%17.6%-0.9 ppts
EBIT174412-58% 1,8012,039-12%
EBIT margin4.5%10.8%-6.2 ppts 9.9%11.3%-1.3 ppts
Net income71238-70% 1,1351,302-13%
Cash flow after continuous investments-891-9009 8248159
Adjusted earnings per share before/after dilution, SEK 60.41 / 0.410.65 / 0.65-38% 3.38 / 3.383.62 / 3.62-7%
Earnings per share before/after dilution, SEK 0.18 / 0.180.62 / 0.62-70% 2.97 / 2.973.41 / 3.41-13%

1 Compared to last fiscal year based on constant exchange rates.
2 Compared to last rolling twelve months period Aug 2022 - Jul 2023 based on constant currency.
3 Adjusted gross margin = Gross margin excluding items affecting comparability attributable to the Cost-reduction Initiative, see page 25.
4 Adjusted EBITDA = EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability attributable to the Cost-reduction Initiative, see page 25.
5 Adjusted EBIT = Operating income (EBIT) excluding items affecting comparability, see page 26.
6 Adjusted earnings per share = Net income excluding items affecting comparability, attributable to Parent Company shareholders, in relation to the weighted average number of shares (excluding treasury shares), see page 27.


Further actions to improve profitability

We continue to take action to improve profitability and we are starting to see positive signs. We have increased prices, starting to be visible in this quarter, with more to come. Our recent product launches are expected to have a positive impact on margins and sales later in the fiscal year. Elekta Evo, our latest linear accelerator, has been well received by customers, relating to clinical needs and elevating personalized care as well as increased productivity. We continue to drive cost-reduction initiatives with the target to generate annual cost savings by around SEK 250 M at the end of the fiscal year.

Gustaf Salford
President and CEO

This information is information that Elekta AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-08-28 07:30 CEST.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.