Elekta AB: Interim report, May-July 2024/25

In constant exchange rates, net sales increased by 1 percent mainly driven by North America. Reported sales were unchanged amounting to SEK 3,825 M (3,828).

The book-to-bill ratio improved to 1.10 (1.00), supporting future revenue growth.

Adjusted gross margin amounted to 37.8 percent (41.6). A sequential increase of 120 basis points was supported by an improved service margin.

Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 283 M (427), corresponding to a margin of 7.4 percent (11.2). This was a result of increased operating expenses driven by higher amortization following recent product launches.

Net income was SEK 71 M (238) and earnings per share diluted was SEK 0.18 (0.62).

Cash flow after continuous investments amounted to SEK -891 M (-900). Lower earnings were compensated by improved working capital.

Net sales for Elekta are expected to grow by mid-single digit for the full year of 2024/25 with an improved EBIT margin supported by the recent product launch Elekta Evo.

12 months



SEK M 2024/25 2023/24 ?

RTM 2023/24 ?

Book-to-bill 1,10 1,00 9% 1,11 1,09 2% Net sales 3,825 3,828 0% 18,117 18,119 0% Net sales in constant exchange rates 1% 1 5% 2 Adjusted gross margin 3 37.8% 41.6% -3,8 ppts 36.7% 37.5% -0.8 ppts Adjusted EBITDA 4 600 707 -15% 3,180 3,287 -3% Adjusted EBITDA margin 4 15.7% 18.5% -2.8 ppts 17.6% 18.1% -0.6 ppts Adjusted EBIT 5 283 427 -34% 2,001 2,145 -7% Adjusted EBIT margin 5 7.4% 11.2% -3.8 ppts 11.0% 11.8% -0.8 ppts Gross margin 37.0% 41.5% -4.5 ppts 36.5% 37.4% -0.9 ppts EBITDA 522 693 -25% 3,018 3,189 -5% EBITDA margin 13.6% 18.1% -4.5 ppts 16.7% 17.6% -0.9 ppts EBIT 174 412 -58% 1,801 2,039 -12% EBIT margin 4.5% 10.8% -6.2 ppts 9.9% 11.3% -1.3 ppts Net income 71 238 -70% 1,135 1,302 -13% Cash flow after continuous investments -891 -900 9 824 815 9 Adjusted earnings per share before/after dilution, SEK 6 0.41 / 0.41 0.65 / 0.65 -38% 3.38 / 3.38 3.62 / 3.62 -7% Earnings per share before/after dilution, SEK 0.18 / 0.18 0.62 / 0.62 -70% 2.97 / 2.97 3.41 / 3.41 -13%

1 Compared to last fiscal year based on constant exchange rates.

2 Compared to last rolling twelve months period Aug 2022 - Jul 2023 based on constant currency.

3 Adjusted gross margin = Gross margin excluding items affecting comparability attributable to the Cost-reduction Initiative, see page 25.

4 Adjusted EBITDA = EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability attributable to the Cost-reduction Initiative, see page 25.

5 Adjusted EBIT = Operating income (EBIT) excluding items affecting comparability, see page 26.

6 Adjusted earnings per share = Net income excluding items affecting comparability, attributable to Parent Company shareholders, in relation to the weighted average number of shares (excluding treasury shares), see page 27.



Further actions to improve profitability

We continue to take action to improve profitability and we are starting to see positive signs. We have increased prices, starting to be visible in this quarter, with more to come. Our recent product launches are expected to have a positive impact on margins and sales later in the fiscal year. Elekta Evo, our latest linear accelerator, has been well received by customers, relating to clinical needs and elevating personalized care as well as increased productivity. We continue to drive cost-reduction initiatives with the target to generate annual cost savings by around SEK 250 M at the end of the fiscal year.



Gustaf Salford

President and CEO

This information is information that Elekta AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-08-28 07:30 CEST.