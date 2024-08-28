National Storage Affiliates (NSA) has agreed to develop a plan to install more than 100 MW of rooftop solar, developed in 42 US states and Puerto Rico, across roughly 1,000 locations. From pv magazine USA Storage supplier NSA said it has entered an agreement with Solar Landscape to develop over 100 MW of rooftop solar across its locations in 42 US states and Puerto Rico. The rooftop solar portfolio is among the largest of its kind in the United States. The projects will be installed across roughly 1,000 NSA properties. Development of the first sites has already commenced. The projects will require ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...