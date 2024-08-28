NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Arion banki hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Arion bank hf. (symbol: ARION) on August 27, 2024, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on August 29, 2024. ISIN IS0000028157 Company name Arion banki hf. Total share capital before the increase ISK 1.462.335.382 Increase in share capital ISK 51.087.696 Total share capital following the increase ISK 1.513.423.078 Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol ARION Orderbook ID 156438