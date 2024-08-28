Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
28.08.2024 11:34 Uhr
100 Leser
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Arion banki hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Arion bank hf. (symbol: ARION)
on August 27, 2024, the total nominal value of the company's listed share
capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on August 29, 2024. 

ISIN                    IS0000028157   
Company name                Arion banki hf. 
Total share capital before the increase   ISK 1.462.335.382
Increase in share capital          ISK 51.087.696  
Total share capital following the increase ISK 1.513.423.078
Nominal value of each share         ISK 1      
Symbol                   ARION      
Orderbook ID                156438
