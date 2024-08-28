South African miner Gold Fields has contracted Scottish power company Aggreko to more than double the size of an off-grid hybrid solar and battery microgrid helping to power its Granny Smith mining operation in Western Australia. From pv magazine Australia The decarbonization of Gold Field's gold mining operation in Western Australia is gathering pace, with Aggreko announcing that it will expand the existing renewable power system to boost the capacity to 19 MW of solar, supported by a 9 MW/4. 5 MWh battery energy storage system. Glasgow-headquartered Aggreko said the expanded system will build ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...