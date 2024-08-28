SmartStream, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM) solutions provider, today announces the launch of its latest version of the TLM Collateral Management solution. Version 7.0, developed in collaboration with a tier-one bank customer, introduces new features such as real-time updates of information via versioned APIs across business lines, serving multiple jurisdictions globally.

Jason Ang, Global Programme Manager, TLM Collateral Management, SmartStream, states:In an era where firms are grappling with rising costs, regulatory pressures, increased risk profiles, and the need for better and faster data to manage credit risk, TLM Collateral Management version 7.0 offers enhanced tools to deliver an innovative, robust and stable collateral management platform. Developed in partnership with a tier-one bank, this version includes significant enhancements to meet these challenges effectively".

The expanded API architecture with real-time publication of data enables the seamless development and upgrade of integrations and applications. Upstream and downstream systems that rely on collateral data like data-lakes, credit systems, nostro reconciliations, cash management, trading and optimisation systems, can now leverage even more real-time feeds to enhance decision-making across the collateral landscape. This comprehensive functionality covers all workflow aspects, including integration with settlements and fails management. Clients can use these capabilities to meet regulatory reporting and jurisdictional requirements.

This new version supports and enhances STP by providing complete workflow automation to margin calls, interest calls, as well as substitution calls. It is completely integrated with a new browser UI, offering a single place to manage all collateral workflows and exceptions. Additionally, the ability to support Postgres as a database helps reduce costs whether it be on-premises, private cloud, or through SmartStream's OnDemand SaaS, which adheres to strict data security protocols and ensures data is not commingled with other clients data.

About SmartStream

SmartStream is a recognised leader in financial transaction management solutions that enable firms to improve operational control, reduce costs, build new revenue streams, mitigate risk and comply accurately with the regulators.

www.smartstream-stp.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240828179334/en/

Contacts:

For further information:

Shamira Alidina, Media Relations Director, Dina Communications

Tel: +44 (0) 7801 590718

Email: shamira@dinacomms.com

Nathan Gee, Marketing Director, SmartStream Technologies

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7898 0630

Email: nathan.gee@smartstream-stp.com