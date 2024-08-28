Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Goldmine im Wert von 1 Milliarde USD: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.08.2024 12:06 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nextuple Achieves AWS Retail Competency, Accelerating Integrated Digital Transformation in Retail, Grocery, and B2B eCommerce

Nextuple Order Management Studio is now available in AWS Marketplace, making it easier than ever for retailers to leverage a comprehensive, cloud-based solution to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth.

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextuple, a pioneer in transforming retail, grocery, and B2B order management and fulfillment, today announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency status, which includes the availability of Nextuple's products in the AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that customers can use to easily find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses.

A pioneer in Transforming Retail Fulfillment (PRNewsfoto/Nextuple)

This designation recognizes Nextuple's deep expertise in helping retailers accelerate their digital transformation by leveraging leading cloud technologies to optimize operations.

The AWS Retail Competency Program identifies and validates industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency in specialized areas across the retail spectrum. A key to Nextuple's competency was Nextuple Order Management Studio (NOMS), which has helped a large wholesale club modernize omnichannel inventory in less than four months as well as ensured accurate delivery dates for increased eCommerce conversions for a large North American retailer.

"We've been collaborating with AWS on technical certifications and developing transformative solutions for retailers because many of our clients also prefer working with them," said Anshuman Jaiswal, VP of Growth Strategy for Nextuple. "Our recent success includes listing the Nextuple Order Management Studio Products in the AWS Marketplace, and achieving Retail Competency Partner status, which will provide additional benefits for our clients, allowing them to easily purchase Nextuple order management products under their existing AWS agreement."

For details about Nextuple's order management solutions on AWS, visit our AWS partner listing page or Nextuple.com.

About Nextuple
Nextuple empowers customer-centric retailers, grocers, and B2B eCommerce through its SaaS applications, advisory consulting, and systems integration services. Our primary solution, Nextuple Order Management Studio (NOMS), is a unified platform of composable microservices that can fully replace a legacy order management system (OMS) or bolt-on individual microservices to add agility to existing OMS. Clients can build new experiences one component at a time or several in parallel. Our Order Management Studio has three main solution modules: Promise and Inventory, Orchestration, and Fulfillment. These modular solutions enable you to support a full breadth of Omnichannel Order Management System processes and use cases, but more importantly, they provide a framework that allows you to iterate your way to the perfect order.

Nextuple has offices in Massachusetts, U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Bengaluru, India. To learn more, visit www.Nextuple.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or join the global OMS conversation with our Order Management Gurus community.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1771822/nextuple_logo_extra_large_01_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nextuple-achieves-aws-retail-competency-accelerating-integrated-digital-transformation-in-retail-grocery-and-b2b-ecommerce-302232289.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.