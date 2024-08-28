Toronto, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2024) - Hiru Corporation (OTC Pink: HIRU) www.hirumining.com, X@HiruMining, is pleased to announce that HIRU OTC Markets (OTCM) profile has been updated to reflect recent changes in management. Short biographies of the new officers will be updated on OTCM shortly, including an updated business description reflecting the recant sale of the ecommerce division providing our shareholders and followers with a deeper understanding of the leadership driving the company's strategic initiatives.

Hiru Corporation has also launched its new website, www.hirumining.com, which highlights the company's flagship operation, the Balfour Copper Mine Project, located in north-western Tasmania, Australia. This remote, yet resource-rich area is steeped in mining heritage and holds immense potential for significant resource extraction. Newresearch from Mineral Resources Tasmania, led by Dr. Sheree Armistead, has uncovered potential large-scale syngenetic copper-cobalt deposits. These findings mark a major shift in understanding the region's geology and highlight the potential for world-class sediment-hosted deposits containing copper, cobalt, gold, lead, and zinc. This discovery of mineralization, dating back approximately 1.37 billion years, reveals untapped potential for large-scale mining in the region. With copper mining playing a critical role in Australia's economy, Hiru Corporation is confident that the Balfour Project will significantly contribute to the global supply of copper and other essential metals.

"We are excited about the future of Hiru Corporation and look forward to sharing further updates as our project develops," said Khalid Nasser A.S. Al-Thani, CEO of Hiru Corporation. "By combining cutting-edge technology with a strong commitment to ethical mining practices, we are poised to become a significant player in the global mining industry." Australia's copper production is predicted to rise until the end of 2028-29 as exploration spending increases. Copper industry revenue has grown at a CAGR of 3.5% over the past five years, to reach an estimated $9.6bn in 2024, as per latest research reports.

In other Company news and events, we will also continue maintain the web site www.otchiru.com where amongst other things we will introduce other mining projects that we are involved in. We wish to thank our service providers Servico Inc, MMG Group and their team for all of their assistance and support as we navigate through the brand-new world of OTC for us. Hiru Corporation is actively seeking new opportunities in resource-rich regions worldwide and is dedicated to expanding its asset portfolio in the mining sector. More updates will be coming on timely basis as the company continues to grow, evolve and roll out its corporate vision.

For more information, please visit www.hirumining.com More updates forthcoming on a timely basis.

About Hiru Corporation

Hiru Corporation (OTC Pink: HIRU) is a mining company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with a focus on copper and other essential metals. The company's flagship operation, the Balfour Project, is located in north-western Tasmania, Australia. Hiru is committed to ethical mining practices and is actively exploring new opportunities in resource-rich regions across the globe.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221366

SOURCE: Hiru Corporation