Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Chordate Medical Holding AB

Referring to the bulletin from Chordate Medical Holding AB's annual general meeting, held on May 15, 2024, the company will carry out a stock reverse stock split in relations 1:500. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Aug 29, 2024. The order book will not change. Short name: CMH Terms: Reverse split: 1:500 Current ISIN: SE0009495559 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Aug 28, 2024 New ISIN code: SE0022726139 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Aug 29, 2024