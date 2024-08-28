Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Goldmine im Wert von 1 Milliarde USD: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DJ60 | ISIN: SE0009495559 | Ticker-Symbol: K1Z
Frankfurt
28.08.24
08:04 Uhr
0,004 Euro
0,000
-4,76 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHORDATE MEDICAL HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHORDATE MEDICAL HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
28.08.2024 12:58 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Chordate Medical Holding AB

Referring to the bulletin from Chordate Medical Holding AB's annual general
meeting, held on May 15, 2024, the company will carry out a stock reverse stock
split in relations 1:500. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with
effect from Aug 29, 2024. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 CMH         
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:500
Current ISIN:                SE0009495559    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Aug 28, 2024    
New ISIN code:                SE0022726139    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Aug 29, 2024
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.