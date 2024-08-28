Starrex International, Ltd: Starrex International Announces Inability To File Q2 Financials on Time

Starrex International, Ltd. ("Starrex" or the "Company") (CSE:STX)(OTCQB:STXMF) announces that it will not be in a position to file its quarterly financial statements and MD&A as for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, by August 29, 2024, as required in accordance with Canadian securities laws.

The Company anticipates a cease trade order will be issued in due course following its failure to file the financial statements. The Company will update the market as it gains a better sense of when it will be able to comply with the financial statement filing requirements, however, it expects that its stock will remain halted.

In addition, the Company advises that it continues to pursue litigation as disclosed in its Interim Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements for the period ended March 31, 2024, and previous press releases, and that this activity has had a material adverse impact on the financial position of the Company.

The Company will update the market as it gains a better sense of when it will be able to comply with the financial statement filing requirements and further developments in the litigation, however, it expects that its stock will remain halted until such time as its financial statements have been filed and the anticipated cease trade order has been lifted. The Company does not provide any assurance as to the timing or certainty of such matters.

