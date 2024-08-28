NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Equity Partners ("OEP"), a middle market private equity firm, today announced that it has agreed to acquire EthosEnergy, a global independent service provider focusing on rotating equipment for customers in the power generation, energy, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets.

EthosEnergy was formed in 2014 as a joint venture between John Wood Group PLC [LON: WG] and Siemens Energy AG [ETR: ENR], each of whom contributed their non-OEM rotating equipment business lines and intellectual property. EthosEnergy provides aftermarket maintenance, repair, and overhaul ("MRO") as well as outsourced operations & maintenance to power generation and industrial customers operating industrial gas turbines ("IGTs") and other related, complex equipment. EthosEnergy has three divisions: Optimized Solutions, Operations & Maintenance (O&M), and Aerospace & Defense MRO. The company employs more than 3,600 individuals across 23 global sites and facilities.

"EthosEnergy is uniquely positioned to meet the growing maintenance needs of an aging turbine fleet," said Ante Kusurin, Partner at One Equity Partners. "As energy demand rises, these turbines are being pushed beyond their initial design parameters, creating significant opportunities for EthosEnergy's flexible, cost-effective services."

The gas power market is benefitting from several trends, including emerging market growth, adoption of electric vehicles, electrification of heat and other industrial functions, increasing data center demand, and a growing share of 'intermittent' renewable capacity that relies on dispatchable gas power to stabilize the grid.

"As we seek to enhance and grow our operations, we are pleased to have OEP backing us as a partner," said Ana Amicarella, CEO of EthosEnergy. "OEP's longstanding and deep industrial sector expertise will support EthosEnergy as we serve growing needs in a critical industry."

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

KPMG International Ltd. provided financial advice, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP provided legal counsel and Arnovia LP provided commercial advice.

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners ("OEP") is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm seeks to build market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 400 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

About EthosEnergy

EthosEnergy turns on potential to deliver services and solutions globally for rotating equipment to make energy affordable, available, and sustainable. Tailoring solutions for the power, oil & gas, industrial and aerospace markets, so customers can achieve more. For more information, visit https://ethosenergy.com/.

Contacts

Media

Thomas Zadvydas

Stanton

646-502-3538

TZadvydas@stantonprm.com