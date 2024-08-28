Icreon Holdings, LLC: Icreon Announces the Acquisition of Salesforce Consultancy, Revolve Softech.

Icreon, a Leading Digital Experience Consultancy, Announces the Acquisition of the Salesforce Consultancy, Revolve Softech.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / Icreon, a leading digital experience consultancy that helps Fortune 500 brands achieve digital velocity to maximize value across the customer journey, announced today that it has acquired Revolve Softech, an IT consultancy specializing in Salesforce. This acquisition comes at a period of remarkable expansion for Icreon, marked by the recent acquisition of ChangeCX, a fast-growing digital commerce consultancy, and the appointment of a new Chief Growth Officer earlier this year.

Icreon, headquartered in New York with offices in London and New Delhi, specializes in serving Fortune 500 clients, including industry leaders like Acrisure, Jets.com, Mason Companies, Army & Air Force Exchange Service and ASTM. Revolve Softech, with offices in Houston, Texas, and Noida, India, is a rapidly growing firm that has earned a reputation for Salesforce multi-cloud excellence. Their expertise spans Sales Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Revenue Cloud, Data Cloud and Personalization.

The acquisition of Revolve Softech represents a significant addition to Icreon's service offerings which include experience transformation, composable commerce, digital product innovation and data & AI.

"By combining Icreon and Revolve Softech, Icreon expands its capabilities to deliver on the diverse digital business needs of Fortune 500 clients," said Himanshu Sareen, Icreon's Founder and CEO. "The growing demand for Salesforce consulting services is substantial. This acquisition strengthens our ability to meet client needs by combining Icreon's digital strategy and multi-platform engineering expertise with Revolve Softech's extensive Salesforce experience."

As a certified consulting Salesforce partner, Revolve Softech expands Icreon's strategic technology partnerships by adding a wide array of Salesforce ecosystem products to Icreon's content, commerce and cloud service offerings.

"We are excited to join forces with Icreon, a company that shares our commitment to digital innovation and customer excellence," said Saurabh Singh, CEO of Revolve Softech. "Together, we combine deep engineering skills and software partnerships to deliver large-scale implementations and back-end system integrations creating a unified customer experience for our clients."

With the acquisition of Revolve Softech, the recent acquisition of leading composable commerce consultancy ChangeCX, and the appointment of a new Chief Growth Officer earlier in the year, Icreon is charting an exciting course to help brands design and architect their digital business for real-time adaptability and resilience in the evolving business and customer experience landscape.

About Icreon:

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in New York City, Icreon helps brands achieve digital velocity by building new digital solutions at the right direction and speed for their business through digital strategy consulting and engineering at scale. It provides deep expertise in experience transformation, composable commerce, digital product innovation, and data & AI. Trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises to growing brands and non-profits, Icreon helps industry leaders navigate the complex digital landscape and build digital experiences to maximize value across the customer journey. Learn more at Icreon.com.

About Revolve Softech:

Revolve Softech is a Salesforce consulting company offering a one stop solution for all Salesforce ecosystem products. With a team of certified Salesforce experts, Revolve Softech brings extensive experience in delivering personalized, user-centric solutions that drive business growth and digital transformation for industry-leading companies.

