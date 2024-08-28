Wysopal and Wessling will help lead the company through its next phase of market evolution and further support customers as they buy, build and implement secure software

Veracode, a global leader in application risk management, today announced the appointments of co-founder Chris Wysopal as Chief Security Evangelist and Jens Wessling as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Brian Roche, Chief Executive Officer at Veracode, said, "Developers and security teams turn to Veracode to help them build and maintain secure software as the broad adoption of AI increases security debt and exacerbates an unmanageable security backlog. As the leader in application risk management, we have the most effective solution on the market today to secure the software supply chain. Developers face a significant challenge in finding the right security platform among a sea of options, many of which are not equal. Chris Wysopal, a pioneer in the industry, will help us cut through the noise and amplify Veracode's voice and value. Through Chris' and Jens' leadership, we will continue to advance our solutions, deliver innovation, educate the market, and further support our customers and partners around the globe."

As co-founder of Veracode, Wysopal helped shape the application security testing space and will continue to educate and train the wider tech community on cybersecurity best practices. In his new role as Chief Security Evangelist, he will leverage his 25 years' experience to influence and advocate for Veracode's products and services, impacting customers, prospects, influencers, analysts and policy makers. As a seasoned cybersecurity expert and trusted voice in the market, he will also spend time mentoring the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.

Wysopal said, "Chief Security Evangelist is a natural evolution of my role and fulfills my passion for ensuring security is at the heart of software development, deployment and maintenance. This is a perfect fit for me as I am passionate about helping security professionals at every level solve their most pressing cybersecurity challenges. I am equally proud to hand over the CTO reigns to Jens, who has a strong track record of driving technical excellence, so Veracode can deliver even more innovation and secure the software supply chain."

Wessling has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer after serving as Vice President and Chief Architect since he joined the company in March 2024. Wessling came to Veracode with more than 25 years' experience in cloud computing, data engineering and software development to architect Veracode's increasingly interconnected solutions. In his new role as CTO, he will define and shape Veracode's global technology strategy, in addition to leading the company's research and product security teams.

Wessling said, "I am honored to expand my leadership role at Veracode-a company that has always been at the forefront of software security. Software supply chain security is one of the biggest challenges in cybersecurity, and I look forward to contributing even more as we help organizations build, buy and implement secure software."

About Veracode

Veracode is a global leader in Application Risk Management for the AI era. Powered by trillions of lines of code scans and a proprietary AI-assisted remediation engine, the Veracode platform is trusted by organizations worldwide to build and maintain secure software from code creation to cloud deployment. Thousands of the world's leading development and security teams use Veracode every second of every day to get accurate, actionable visibility of exploitable risk, achieve real-time vulnerability remediation, and reduce their security debt at scale. Veracode is a multi-award-winning company offering capabilities to secure the entire software development life cycle, including Veracode Fix, Static Analysis, Dynamic Analysis, Software Composition Analysis, Container Security, Application Security Posture Management, and Penetration Testing.

