Breakthrough Histotripsy Liver Tumor Programs to Begin at the University of Hong Kong and Chinese University of Hong Kong

HistoSonics, (www.histosonics.com), the developer and manufacturer of the Edison Histotripsy System, announced today the company's initial partnership in Asia with Hong Kong University receiving their first histotripsy system after a generous donation from the Li Ka Shing Foundation. The Foundation, led by its founder Mr. Li Ka-shing, is a prolific global philanthropic organization with a focused effort in Hong Kong, and is responsible to date for over hk$30 billion in projects involving education, medical services, charity, and anti-poverty programs. As part of the Foundation's focus on bringing innovative medical advancements to Hong Kong, the Foundation provided the capital to acquire two initial histotripsy systems to the leading public hospitals in Hong Kong, one each to the University of Hong Kong and the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Chinese University of Hong Kong will receive the second histotripsy system early next year to complete the initial gift from Mr. Li.

Mr. Li Ka-shing Gifts Histotripsy Systems to Hong Kong Hospitals with Liver Team, 27 Aug. 2024. (Photo: The Standard) https://tinyurl.com/4m8mz2kh

Histotripsy is a novel form of focused ultrasound that uses high amplitude, very short pulses to create a "bubble cloud" that is designed to mechanically destroy and liquefy targeted liver tumors. These bubble clouds form and collapse in microseconds, creating mechanical forces strong enough to destroy tissue at cellular and sub-cellular levels in a non-invasive and non-thermal method. Histotripsy offers a promising alternative for patients with liver tumors to avoid certain side effects like surgical site infections, bleeding, and radiation toxicity common to other treatments such as surgery and radiation therapy. The company believes that the novel mechanism of action of their proprietary technology may provide significant advantages to patients, including the ability of the treatment site to recover and resorb quickly. Mr. Li commented, "Treating tumors using the HistoSonics Histotripsy System by forming microbubbles is fascinating" and he believes medical research and innovation can bring hope and economic prospects to the city.

Experts in liver treatment from the University of Hong Kong and the Chinese University of Hong Kong recently underwent training at HistoSonics headquarters in Minneapolis, MN and expect to begin treating patients as early as this week. "We could not be more excited to partner with these two prestigious university hospitals to be the first in Hong Kong to offer our novel therapy to their patients," said Mike Blue, HistoSonics CEO and President. "Unfortunately, Asia carries a substantial proportion of the world's population suffering from diseases that cause liver tumors and based on the experiences from our U.S. launch we are confident that we can begin to make an immediate impact on the quality of life of many of the patients who need it most in this region. We are very grateful for the Foundation's very generous gift and Mr. Li's personal interest in helping patients in Hong Kong," added Blue. Both Hong Kong based hospitals will be eligible to enroll patients in HistoSonics' prospective study and post market clinical program, called BOOMBOX, which aims to collect data across a broad number of clinical use cases, and liver tumor pathologies, observing the use of histotripsy across all stages of liver disease.

The Edison Histotripsy System is indicated for the non-invasive destruction of liver tumors, including unresectable liver tumors, using a non-thermal, mechanical process of focused ultrasound.

About HistoSonics

HistoSonics is a privately held medical device company developing a non-invasive platform and proprietary sonic beam therapy utilizing the science of histotripsy, a novel mechanism of action that uses focused ultrasound to mechanically destroy and liquify unwanted tissue and tumors. The company is currently focused on commercializing their Edison Histotripsy System in the US and the HistoSonics Histotripsy System in select global markets for liver treatment while expanding histotripsy applications into other organs like kidney, pancreas, and others. HistoSonics has offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan and Minneapolis, MN.

For more information on the Edison Histotripsy System please visit: www.histosonics.com/. For patient related information please visit: www.myhistotripsy.com/.

"The pooled HOPE4LIVER single-arm pivotal trial for histotripsy of primary and metastatic liver tumors" published in Radiology by Mishal Mendiratta-Lala, et.al. is licensed under CC BY 4.0.

