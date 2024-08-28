Toolkit empowers organizations to elevate and demonstrate cybersecurity compliance, while saving time and resources

Diligent, a leading GRC SaaS company, today announced the launch of its Network and Information Security Directive (NIS2) Compliance Toolkit, designed to help organizations navigate the complexities of the European Union (EU) NIS2 Directive and bolster their cybersecurity resilience. The toolkit maps cybersecurity risk management obligations mandated by NIS2 against Cyber Risk Management Group's (CRMG) leading controls library, which is based on international standards and best practices. This helps organizations demonstrate a clear commitment to NIS2 compliance requirements to drive trust with customers, partners, and investors.

"Regulatory compliance has become increasingly complex, and only very large or highly regulated multinationals are coping effectively. We see a growing divide between organizations that are cyber resilient and those that are not," said Keith Fenner, SVP and GM for EMEA at Diligent. "With the rise of supply chain due diligence and audits, organizations must elevate their risk management and compliance efforts. The NIS2 Compliance Toolkit from Diligent helps organizations of all sizes enhance their cyber resilience and demonstrate to customers, regulators and investors that they have the right practices in place to mitigate cyber risks."

Powered by CRMG's leading controls library, Diligent's NIS2 Compliance Toolkit aligns mandated NIS2 cybersecurity measures with international standards, and provides tailored content to help organizations implement new boardroom accountability, mandatory cybersecurity measures, and incident reporting requirements. Results are presented in a user-friendly dashboard, enabling boards, executives, and practitioners to easily understand and demonstrate their compliance status.

Key features of the NIS2 Compliance Toolkit include:

A leading controls library backed by CRMG's deep cybersecurity expertise, mapped against the cybersecurity risk-management measures and obligations mandated by NIS2 for essential and important entities and their supply chains.

A summary dashboard that is easy to digest for both internal and external stakeholders, making it simple to assess and demonstrate maturity levels and compliance. The dashboard is updated whenever control testing is conducted, meaning that continual improvement of an IT compliance program has never been easier.

Integration with Diligent's applications covering internal controls, enterprise, and third-party risk and compliance, through the Diligent One Platform.

Risk practitioners can also gain access to the Diligent One Platform, the only AI-driven unified solution to centralize GRC and board management activities, giving them a single source of truth for risk management and decision making, and to act decisively when a significant cybersecurity incident takes place.

"The cybersecurity regulatory landscape is evolving rapidly, making it challenging for companies to avoid incidents that can lead to financial loss, reputational damage, and regulatory penalties," said Nick Frost, Co-founder Chief Product Officer at CRMG. "Our interconnected world relies on a secure supply chain, yet many companies are exposed to risks due to less mature cybersecurity programs among their suppliers. This can lead to cascading cyber incidents. Partnering with Diligent, we aim to help teams understand and comply with NIS2 requirements, ensuring better risk management and assurance for stakeholders."

The NIS2 Directive took effect in January 2023 and requires EU member states to incorporate its measures into national law by October 17, 2024. NIS2 mandates security risk-management measures for applicable organizations and their supply chains to protect network and information systems, aiming to increase collective cybersecurity resilience for 18 critical sectors across the European Union.

