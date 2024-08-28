LSEB Creative Corp. Provides Update on Progress of Lauren Bentley Swimwear's Next Collection

LSEB Creative Corp. (OTC PINK:LSEB) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to its shareholders on the status of Lauren Bentley Swimwear's second women's swimwear collection. This update highlights the Company's ongoing growth and innovation within the luxury swimwear sector.

We are excited to announce that production for Lauren Bentley Swimwear's second women's collection is set to commence. This follows our August 19th announcement regarding the completion of the collection's development process. The new line continues the brand's legacy of timeless elegance and impeccable craftsmanship, following the successful launch of our inaugural collection.

This subsequent women's collection is comprised of six styles in three colorways. The collection has been developed in alignment with our notable quality standard, made possible with the strategic partnership made with the manufacturer. The design ethos of this collection embraces subtle fashion characteristics, effortlessly transitioning from the elevated basics that defined the brand's well-received leading collection.

In keeping with European traditions, our Portuguese manufacturing partners are currently observing their annual August holiday closure, which typically lasts three to four weeks. All necessary trims and materials will be in-house and ready for full-scale production once operations resume.

The Company anticipates taking ownership of the completed goods at our Toronto warehouse by mid-Fall of this year. Shortly thereafter, we plan to launch the new collection on our ecommerce platform, laurenbentleyswim.com. This release is eagerly anticipated and will mark a significant milestone in the brand's evolution, further solidifying Lauren Bentley Swimwear's position in the luxury swimwear market.

"I am thrilled to have the production of our second collection scheduled," stated Lauren Bentley, CEO of LSEB Creative Corp. "We are eager to begin the process as soon as our manufacturing partners return from their holiday. In the meantime, we are using this period to plan and begin executing our go-to-market strategy. We look forward to presenting the new collection to our customers in the upcoming season."

LSEB Creative Corp. remains focused on delivering exceptional value to our shareholders through continued product innovation, strategic partnerships, and a dedication to excellence in every aspect of our business.

About LSEB Creative Corp.

LSEB Creative Corp. (OTC PINK: LSEB) is a visionary new entrant in the fashion sector, dedicated to crafting timeless elegance and offering impeccable craftsmanship through its flagship brand, Lauren Bentley Swimwear. The Company sets the standard for sophistication and innovation in swimwear fashion. With a commitment to excellence and creativity, LSEB Creative Corp. continues to redefine the boundaries of style and luxury.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of LSEB Creative Corp. to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to: (i) the Company's ability to obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its current operational or expansion plans; (ii) the Company's ability to build and maintain the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the anticipated growth of its business; and (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control.

