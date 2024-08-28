JMK Research says India is on track to install 21. 5 GW of solar this year, including 16. 5 GW of utility-scale installations, 4 GW of rooftop systems, and 1 GW of off-grid systems. From pv magazine India JMK Research analysts said they expect India to install about 21. 5 GW of new solar capacity in calendar year 2024. About 16. 5 GW will likely come from utility-scale PV installations, on top of 4 GW of rooftop solar and 1 GW of off-grid systems. In the first half of 2024, India added approximately 9. 6 GW of new utility-scale solar capacity, which is 2. 3 times more than the same period in 2023. ...

