River Point Technology Achieves AWS Advanced Tier, Reinforcing Cloud Leadership

Trailblazing Application-Specific Generative AI Solutions for Unmatched Enterprise Efficiency in the Cloud

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / River Point Technology (RPT), an award-winning cloud consulting and enablement provider, today announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Services Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN). This prestigious designation recognizes River Point Technology's deep expertise in AWS technologies and proven success in helping the Fortune 500 accelerate their digital transformation journeys.





As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, River Point Technology offers strategic guidance on complex cloud migrations, optimizes system architecture, and delivers innovative solutions to enterprises. With direct access to AWS premium support, River Point Technology can ensure rapid problem resolution and minimize downtime. Its advanced knowledge of AWS pricing and cost management tools optimizes client cloud spend, while its expertise in security ensures compliance with industry standards and access to new AWS features keeps clients at the forefront of innovation.

Leveraging its cloud expertise, River Point Technology is pioneering integrating advanced generative AI technologies within the AWS ecosystem to drive enterprise-wide transformation. The firm leverages AWS's robust infrastructure and services to develop and implement several AI-driven solutions that are reshaping how organizations operate:

Enterprise - wide conversational artificial intelligence and voice technology : Leveraging AI to boost revenue generation, reduce operational costs, and enhance customer support and advocacy.

AI for Anomaly Detection : Utilizing AI to detect irregularities in operations, providing organizations with the insights needed to proactively address issues before they escalate.

Self-Aware AI : Implementing cutting-edge self-aware AI systems that adapt and evolve, enabling more intuitive and responsive decision-making across enterprise environments.

AI for network monitoring, management, and remediation at scale: Offering AI-driven solutions that monitor, manage, and automatically remediate network issues, ensuring optimal performance and reducing downtime.

"Achieving AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise in helping enterprises harness the full potential of AWS," said Jeff Eiben, CEO of River Point Technology. "This recognition combined with our application-specific generative AI initiatives not only validates our technical capabilities but also reinforces our unique approach to cloud enablement. Through our trademarked Value Creation Technology (VCT) process and comprehensive RPT Accelerator programs, we're empowering organizations to redefine what's possible in their cloud journey and achieve lasting Day 2 success."

River Point Technology's success with AWS builds on a proven track record of helping enterprises across industries optimize their cloud investments, streamline operations, and accelerate digital transformation. With a comprehensive suite of services, River Point Technology is a trusted partner for organizations seeking to maximize the value of their AWS deployments and achieve sustained growth.

The AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status is awarded to companies that demonstrate high levels of technical proficiency, have extensive experience in deploying customer solutions on AWS, and have a strong team of AWS-certified professionals. River Point Technology's achievement of this status underscores its commitment to delivering innovative cloud solutions and its ability to drive transformative growth for clients leveraging the AWS ecosystem.

About River Point Technology

River Point Technology (RPT) is an award-winning cloud consulting, training, and enablement provider that partners with the Fortune 500 to accelerate their digital transformation journeys and redefine the art of the possible. Our world-class team of IT, cloud, and DevOps experts helps organizations leverage the cloud for transformative growth through prescriptive methodologies, best-in-class services, and our trademarked Value Creation Technology process. From consulting and training to comprehensive year-long RPT Accelerator programs, River Point Technology empowers enterprises to achieve Day 2 success in the cloud and maximize their technology investments. Our innovative generative AI solutions further drive operational excellence and competitive advantage for our clients. For more information, visit www.riverpointtechnology.com.

