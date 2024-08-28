Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2024) - Dunamis Charge, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of intelligent electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced the appointment of Bennie Fowler Jr. to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately, reporting to Natalie King, Founder and CEO of Dunamis Charge, Inc. Fowler, a seasoned automotive industry executive with over 40 years of experience at Ford, Chrysler, and GM, brings a wealth of expertise in global operations, quality improvement, and business transformation to the company.

Bennie Fowler Named COO at Dunamis Charge, Inc.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9972/221350_143c72c734fe2aa3_002full.jpg

Fowler is renowned for his leadership in international expansion, new product launches, and successful turnaround and restructuring efforts. His transition from the automotive industry to the energy sector underscores the increasing convergence of these two fields in the era of electric vehicles and sustainable energy solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bennie to the Dunamis Charge team," said Natalie King, Founder and CEO of Dunamis Charge, Inc. "His exceptional track record in driving quality improvements, operational efficiency, and business transformation aligns perfectly with our company's vision for growth and innovation in the energy sector."

Fowler's experience spans the entire value chain of the automotive industry, from plant manager to chief operating officer to group vice president. During the Great Recession, he was one of eleven executives selected to restructure Ford, resulting in eight consecutive years of profits totaling $65 billion.

During his tenure at Ford Motor Company, a $165 billion enterprise, Fowler achieved numerous notable accomplishments as Group Vice President of Quality and New Model Launch, including:

Successfully launching 900 vehicle and powertrain programs while improving product quality worldwide.

Overseeing the launch of 18 new vehicle assembly and powertrain plants in China, Russia, and India.

Implementing an enterprise-wide quality and productivity plan that reduced warranty reserves by over $3 billion, positioning Ford as an industry leader.

Leading process improvements that resulted in over $5 billion in cost improvement projects throughout the enterprise.

In his role as COO at Dunamis Charge, Fowler will oversee day-to-day operations, streamline processes, and drive operational excellence across all departments. His expertise in implementing fact-based, knowledge-driven systems and maximizing productivity through effective teamwork will be instrumental in Dunamis Charge's continued growth and success.

"I am excited to join Dunamis Charge and contribute to its mission of revolutionizing the energy industry," said Bennie Fowler, Chief Operating Officer of Dunamis Charge, Inc. "The skills and strategies I've developed throughout my career in the automotive sector are directly applicable to the challenges and opportunities in the energy field. I look forward to working with the talented team at Dunamis Charge to achieve our ambitious goals and drive sustainable growth."

Fowler's appointment comes at a crucial time for Dunamis Charge as the company continues to expand its operations and innovate in the electric vehicle infrastructure space. His experience in navigating changes in consumer and regulatory landscapes will be invaluable as Dunamis Charge positions itself at the forefront of the global transition to electrification.

Fowler holds a bachelor's degree in business management from Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio, and an MBA in operations management from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. He has served on the Board of Celanese Corporation and Beaumont Hospital's Board of Directors. Fowler was also appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce to the Board of Overseers for the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program at The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

About Dunamis Charge, Inc.

Headquartered and expertly crafted in Detroit, the city that put the world on wheels, Dunamis Charge combines top-notch, safe, and reliable hardware and software solutions to deliver the smoothest EV charging experience. We connect and communicate with our users in a precise and straightforward manner, ensuring the most efficient electric vehicle charge that saves both time and money. Our management team boasts decades of expertise in clean energy and engineering, which enables us to perfect our holistic design and provide round-the-clock customer support and maintenance services, making the transition to EVs much easier. Please visit our corporate website at www.dunamischarge.com for additional information. To be added to the Company's email list for future updates, please click here.

# # #

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221350

SOURCE: Dunamis Charge, Inc.