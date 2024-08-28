Brno, Czech Republic--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2024) - Localazy, the software localization company that serves hundreds of clients worldwide with easy i18n and l10n solutions, is thrilled to announce joining the Czech Fintech Association, which facilitates growth for +40 native tech businesses. The startup will now be part of a network of over 40 companies from the national tech scene, a fast-growing sector that is getting increasing awareness outside of the country's borders.

Founded in Brno in 2020, Localazy provides a solution for automated localization of software products, applications, and content. By leveraging artificial intelligence and professional translators, the platform simplifies the complex localization process for clients, helping them become more global. This carefully designed system allows developers to remain agile and makes it easy for them to make their digital products readily available in different languages.

"Welcoming Localazy as our new member is very significant for us. Their innovative approach to translation and technology will be a valuable asset for our members' internationalization processes, including those not present in other countries yet. We believe that their involvement will contribute to spreading awareness of Czech fintech abroad. Translating a website or an app shouldn't delay expansion processes anymore," said Ondrej Machac, executive manager of the CEFTAS.

On a similar note, Václav Hodek, founder of Localazy, expressed eagerness to cooperate with the association and to "participate in the discussion about the future of financial technology in the Czech Republic" while "actively supporting the entry of Czech fintech startups into foreign markets." "We are thrilled to become a full member. We look forward to the fact that membership in CEFTAS will provide us with new opportunities for further growth and cooperation," he stated.

About Localazy

The philosophy behind Localazy is simplifying the complex process of making apps, websites, and digital products available in more languages. By reducing friction across the teams involved in localization, the platform accelerates time-to-market and helps companies scale more efficiently. In addition to translation services, the platform offers one of the most popular machine and AI translation engines, as well as endless automation and permission options to make workflow management easier and more scalable. Localazy can be integrated with 50+ frameworks, tools, and file formats and be adapted to match previous workflows. Secure and certified with ISO 27001 and SOC2, the platform is also the optimal tool to ensure that translation updates are delivered immediately to customers, shortening turnaround times.

By combining the strengths of both machine and human-powered tools, Localazy serves the changing needs of clients from diverse industries, including software development agencies, e-commerce platforms, health and education companies, banks and fintech businesses and NGOs.

Localazy is backed by venture capital firms JIC Ventures, Garage Angels, 12 Bullets, and Lighthouse Ventures. In 2023, it received a second investment injection of several hundred thousand euros. It currently operates in North and South America, Africa, and Asia in addition to Europe and relies on an expert international team with professionals from the Czech Republic, Estonia, Poland, and Spain.

