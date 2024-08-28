Anzeige
28.08.2024
Hospitals Switching to New Mattresses From US Med-Equip for Enhanced Patient Safety, Comfort

Nuvay Pressure-Redistributing Foam Mattresses ?Designed to Help Patients Rest, Heal During Hospital Stays

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / Hospitals across the country are moving to US Med-Equip's new pressure-redistributing foam mattresses, specially designed to provide multiple layers of support and relief to improve the way patients rest and heal during their hospital stays.



Nuvay Blue, a tri-layer foam mattress, features the newly engineered Serene® foam for temperature regulation and easier patient repositioning, a soothing middle layer for patient comfort and a firm base layer to prevent bottoming out. The top cover is fluid-resistant, antimicrobial and antifungal. Nuvay Arctic, a four-layer foam mattress, includes all the features of the Nuvay Blue, plus a layer of Elate® memory foam, which helps provide added patient pressure relief and is infused with antimicrobial copper, silver and graphite.

Known for its top customer service and commitment to quality, US Med-Equip partners with hospitals across the nation to provide the highest-quality movable medical equipment, beds and therapeutic surfaces for patients in their care. The company's Nuvay mattresses are designed to help clinicians improve patient outcomes and decrease incidents of pressure injuries.

"Our hospital partners are continuously looking for new ways to enhance patient care while maximizing resources. Nuvay mattresses support this mission by helping these healthcare heroes provide patients the highest level of comfort and care, all while making the most of every dollar," US Med-Equip CEO Greg Salario said.

These durable foam mattresses are available exclusively through US Med-Equip and come with its industry-leading No Worry Warranty: 10 years on the Nuvay Arctic foam core, seven years on the Nuvay Blue foam core and a 1-year warranty on the cover for both.

For more information on Nuvay foam mattresses and to experience the future of patient comfort and safety, visit USME.com/Nuvay.

About US Med Equip

US Med-Equip partners with top hospitals across the nation to provide the highest-quality movable medical equipment, beds and therapeutic surfaces for patients in their care.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar
buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: US Med-Equip

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
