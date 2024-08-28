ApTask Welcomes Mike Lapidow as a New Franchisee

ISELIN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / ApTask is proud to announce that Mike Lapidow, a seasoned and highly capable business owner, has joined our network as a franchisee in his home state of New Jersey. With a rich background in the staffing industry, Mike brings a wealth of experience and a strong entrepreneurial spirit that aligns perfectly with ApTask's mission of delivering exceptional staffing solutions.





Mike, originally from Hillsborough Township in Central New Jersey, graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University (FDU) with a degree in Sociology/Criminology. He has since built a remarkable career in the staffing industry, becoming a leader in recruiting and business development.

At ApTask, Mike is focusing on developing our specialization in IT, infrastructure, technology, and power-supporting technology staffing. His team is dedicated to service excellence, providing top-tier IT professionals, engineers, electricians, building automation specialists, low-voltage system integration technicians, and renewable energy professionals. With a deep understanding of construction management and engineering leadership recruitment, Mike champions the growth and development of both clients and candidates. This commitment to specialized staffing solutions is a significant value proposition that sets Mike and ApTask apart in the industry.

The ApTask Franchise Program is designed for driven entrepreneurs like Mike, offering a proven model that combines the freedom to build their own staffing businesses with the support of ApTask's comprehensive resources. From recruiting and collections to legal and operational support, ApTask ensures that our franchisees can focus on what they do best - building successful businesses.

We congratulate Mike on his journey so far and are excited to see the continued growth and success he will achieve as part of the ApTask family. His expertise and dedication make him an invaluable addition, and we look forward to supporting him in delivering unparalleled staffing solutions.

