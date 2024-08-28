Kolter Homes: Astor Creek Golf & Country Club Welcomes Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison announced as second new home builder at Astor Creek Golf & Country Club.

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / America's Most Trusted® Home Builder, Taylor Morrison, will be opening for new home sales at Astor Creek Golf & Country Club in early 2025. The Arizona-based builder has secured 150 of Astor Creek's 900 homesites and joins developer and builder Kolter Homes in offering a variety of contemporary new home options.

"We are pleased to welcome Taylor Morrison to Astor Creek Golf & Country Club," said Kolter Homes Regional Vice President Derek Fenech. "Like Kolter Homes, Taylor Morrison is focused on delivering a quality home and customer experience. Their addition is yet another positive step forward in establishing Astor Creek as the Treasure Coast's premier country club community."

"We are thrilled to be entering Astor Creek Golf & Country Club and to offer more housing options for residents to experience living in this incredible community," said Jeremy Goulart, Taylor Morrison's Vice President of Treasure Coast Operations. "Astor Creek has established itself as a premier golf course community and there is so much to enjoy from the incredible planned amenities to nearby dining, shopping, recreation and the beautiful beaches of Treasure Coast."

Taylor Morrison's homesites in Astor Creek will offer many premium locations that include water, landscape and golf course views. The single-story floor plans will provide open concept living with spacious great rooms, chef-inspired kitchens and tranquil primary suites. A VIP interest list is forming for Taylor Morrison homes within Astor Creek and can be joined here.

Since Astor Creek Golf & Country Club opened in October 2023, the community has established itself as the Treasure Coast's premier new destination for modern country club living. The community's 18-hole championship golf course has welcomed players of all levels with challenge and fun. Astor Creek's 25,000 sq. ft. clubhouse with full-service dining, fitness, resort-style pool and more is under construction with opening scheduled for 2025.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands. From 2016-2024, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee).

