New Wave Endo-Surgical Corp: New Wave Endo Has Been Recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies and Was the #1 Fastest-Growing Surgical Device Company

COCONUT CREEK, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2024 / New Wave Endo-Surgical Corp. announced that it has been named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. The company achieved an impressive rank of 472nd among all industries, marking a significant milestone in its rapid ascent within the medical device sector, making it the #1 fastest-growing surgical device company in the list. This recognition reflects the swift adoption of New Wave Endo's flagship product, the M-Close Kit, by the surgical community. The M-Close Kit, a multifunction system designed for laparoscopic and robotic procedures, is celebrated for bringing cost savings to hospitals, superior functionality to surgeons, and improved outcomes for patients. The device's innovative design and nerve block kit allows for precise closure of port sites and delivers targeted anesthesia, reducing postoperative pain and promoting an opiate-free recovery.



"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is a great honor for New Wave Endo. It is a recognition of our great team's hard work and dedication and a true testament to the benefits our innovative and revolutionary M-Close Kit has brought to surgeries across the U.S. and worldwide," said Alex Gomez, co-founder and CEO of New Wave Endo. "With nearly 1,000% percent growth over the last three years, we have firmly established the significant value and impact of our devices across a wide array of minimally invasive procedures."

By bringing cost savings to hospitals, superior functionality to surgeons, and improved patient outcomes, the M-Close Kit is on its way to becoming the standard of care in all laparoscopic and robotic surgical procedures.

Find New Wave Endo on Inc. here: https://www.inc.com/profile/new-wave-endo-surgical

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Inc. is one of the world's most trusted business media brands, offering entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month. The Inc. 5000 list, produced yearly since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

About New Wave Endo-Surgical Corp.

New Wave Endo-Surgical Corp is a U.S.-based company located in Coconut Creek, Florida. We develop, manufacture and sell patented technologies for laparoscopic, endoscopic, and robotic surgeries. New Wave Endo has a mission to deliver technologies that improve surgical outcomes, reduce complications, and decrease postoperative pain to help eliminate the need for opiates after surgery. New Wave Endo's innovative approach, particularly through products like our patented suture delivery system M-Close Kit, is setting new standards for safety, speed, and consistency in surgical procedures, helping surgeons close their port sites and deliver targeted anesthesia to the port site to reduce pain and help allow for opiate-free recovery for patients.

To learn more about New Wave Endo and the M-Close Kit, please visit us at www.NewWaveEndo.com.

