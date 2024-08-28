Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2024) - Axiom Holographics, a world leader in holographic display technology, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the 150th National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) conference on September 4-5, 2024. The event will be held at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.







The company's presentation will showcase its revolutionary holographic technology, highlighting its potential to ignite the next major technological revolution. These 3D holograms, which are composed of light and appear to float in midair, have transformative applications across various industries, including entertainment, healthcare, education, defense, and beyond.

About Axiom Holographics

Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, Axiom Holographics is a leader in holographic technology, renowned for its cutting-edge innovations. The company has been honored with Time Magazine's Best Technology of 2023 award and the prestigious Thomas Edison Award in 2024. Axiom Holographics develops and manufactures advanced hologram devices for various sectors, including government, education, defense, architecture, and entertainment. Their esteemed clientele includes global giants such as Bentley, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, BMW, the British Defense, the US Marines, numerous universities, and governments worldwide. For more information, please visit www.axiomholographics.com.

About National Investment Banking Association (NIBA)

For over 40 years, NIBA has specialized in hosting investment conferences for public and private companies, regardless of size and industry, seeking access to funding and liquidity sources. NIBA's Investment Conferences are known for their professional offerings and for providing an environment optimized for productivity and collaboration.

Additional details about National Investment Banking Association's 150th Investment Conference can be found at: https://nibanet.org/conferences/niba-september-4-5-2024-ft-lauderdale-fl-conference .

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221288

SOURCE: National Investment Banking Association