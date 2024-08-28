Tucson, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2024) - NuvOx Therapeutics, Inc., a Phase IIb clinical stage biotech company that specializes in first in class nanobubble oxygen therapeutics platform, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the 150th National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) Investment Conference on September 4-5, 2024. The event will be held at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

The company's presentation will elaborate on how lack of oxygen, also known as hypoxia, is the root cause of treatment resistance, mortality, and morbidity for fatal diseases such as cancer, stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). The company's platform solution, NanO2, is the first in class therapeutic that has been proven to reverse tissue hypoxia in Phase Ib/II studies.

About NuvOx Therapeutics, Inc.

NuvOx is a privately held Phase IIb ready company developing a novel oxygen therapeutic where hypoxia plays a role. Hypoxia, or low oxygen, is responsible for resistance to cancer treatment, brain damage in stroke, and the death of COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

The Company's lead drug - NanO2, represents a disruptive platform technology that addresses multiple highly unmet needs, with positive clinical efficacy demonstrated in two completed Phase Ib/II studies: in glioblastoma multiforme as a radiosensitizer and in stroke as a neuroprotectant. It was shown to be the most effective oxygen therapeutic among 74 clinical-stage compounds in literature review. It has safety and efficacy data in 7+ indications in various clinical stages, including Orphan Drug Designation for both glioblastoma multiforme and sickle cell disease.

The product was derived from Dr. Evan Unger's pioneering work in microbubbles, which was commercialized as the #1 selling contrast agent. As such, it has safety data in 2,000+ subjects. The product is designed to be synergistic, rather than competitive with standard of care.

NuvOx is conducting a Phase IIb trial as a radiosensitizer in treatment of primary brain cancer, glioblastoma, and plans to start a Phase IIb trial for NanO2 in treatment of acute ischemic stroke.

About National Investment Banking Association (NIBA)

For over 40 years, NIBA has specialized in hosting investment conferences for public and private companies, regardless of size and industry, seeking access to funding and liquidity sources. NIBA's Investment Conferences are known for their professional offerings and for providing an environment optimized for productivity and collaboration.

Additional details about National Investment Banking Association's 150th Investment Conference can be found at: https://nibanet.org/conferences/niba-september-4-5-2024-ft-lauderdale-fl-conference .

