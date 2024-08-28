Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2024) - EpiMedTech Global, a company focused on revolutionizing healthcare through real-world applications for early disease detection, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the 150th National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) Investment Conference on September 4-5, 2024. The event will be held at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

The company's presentation will spotlight groundbreaking advancements in DNA methylation and its significant potential in transforming global healthcare through early disease detection.

DNA methylation, a critical process in epigenetic signaling, acts as a sophisticated regulatory mechanism, controlling gene expression without altering the DNA sequence itself. This "bookmarking" of genetic material is pivotal in embryonic development and is subject to changes that can lead to various diseases, including cardiovascular disorders, metabolic syndromes and cancer.

The company's Chairman and CEO, Moshe Szyf, Ph.D., FRSC, FCAHS, will highlight in his presentation to the NIBA audience, the substantial impact of epigenetic markers in early disease detection, underscoring EpiMedTech Global's unique position in the market with its platform-based approach. Unlike traditional single-test focused entities, the company's platform offers a versatile foundation for a wide array of tests, ensuring adaptability and scalability in the fast-evolving field of epigenetics.

About EpiMedTech Global

EpiMedTech Global is a commercial-stage biotech company developing novel tools for the early detection of cancer and promoting healthy aging. It is dedicated to transforming healthcare through the power of epigenetics. With a focus on early disease detection and a platform-based approach to testing, EpiMedTech Global is committed to making advanced healthcare solutions accessible on a global scale. For more information on EpiMedTech, please visit the corporate website at Home - (epimedtech.com).

About National Investment Banking Association (NIBA)

For over 40 years, NIBA has specialized in hosting investment conferences for public and private companies, regardless of size and industry, seeking access to funding and liquidity sources. NIBA's Investment Conferences are known for their professional offerings and for providing an environment optimized for productivity and collaboration.

Additional details about National Investment Banking Association's 150th Investment Conference can be found at: https://nibanet.org/conferences/niba-september-4-5-2024-ft-lauderdale-fl-conference .

