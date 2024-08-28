The launch of its all-new Vezor shoe marks a new era for the legendary mountain brand

With the introduction of its first high-performance trail-running shoe, Rossignol is taking another step forward in its diversification strategy. The new chapter is both a natural and decisive one for the storied brand from the French Alps boasting over a century of innovation and high-performance DNA. Since 1907, Rossignol's heart has beat to the rhythm of the mountains making its extension into every season and facet of mountain sport and lifestyle a natural one.

Rossignol Vezor (Photo: Rossignol Group)

Following the launch of recent spring summer collections including technical clothing, mountain bikes, and hiking footwear, Rossignol is announcing its first trail-running collection for 2025, spearheaded by the unveiling of its flagship trail run shoe, the Vezor. Perfectly complementing the brand's multi-season, multi-activity offer, the new collection has been developed with the same expertise and technicity that's made Rossignol the global reference in winter sports equipment for over a century.

Representing the culmination of three-years of R&D work and in-depth field testing, the Vezor has been thoughtfully designed with a perfect balance of precision, grip, and propulsive performance to carry committed trail runners across the most rugged and technical terrain. The lightweight, stable, and altogether fast shoe is ideal for medium-distance races, in both training and competition.

At Rossignol, we're mountain enthusiasts with a fascination for performance and pushing our limits. Our aim is to provide the best possible solutions for all aspects of mountain sport, and we are committed to developing technical solutions to make the mountains and wide-open spaces accessible to everyone, from enthusiastic amateurs to accomplished athletes," said Vincent Wauters, CEO, Rossignol Group. "For these communities of mountain sports enthusiasts who explore the mountains from one season to the next whether skiing, biking, or running, we've naturally extended our spring-summer 2025 range to encompass the simplest and purest form of mountain sport: trail-running.

GROUP ROSSIGNOL: Headed by CEO Vincent Wauters, Group Rossignol designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of winter sports and outdoor equipment. The Group's strong portfolio of brands including Rossignol; Dynastar; Lange; LOOK; Kerma; Risport; and Dale of Norway, provide a continuous, year-round experience accompanying consumers in every moment of sporting effort and leisure, from elite-level athletes to amateurs, from the mountains to the city.

