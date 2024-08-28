SEALSQ Testing its QS7001 RISC V Quantum-Resistant Platform I the Next Generation WISeSat Satellites; Prototype to Launch in November 2024

Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The satellite, equipped with SEALSQ semiconductor technology and cryptographic keys, is designed to enhance performance in space while improving communication capabilities through the integration of SEALSQ IoT microchips in devices.



Geneva, Switzerland - August 28, 2024: SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that the integration of its cutting-edge QS7001 RISC V quantum-resistant platform into the next generation of WISeSat satellites is revolutionizing the satellite technology. The first prototype of the upgraded WISeSAT.Space satellite equipped with the SEALSQ semiconductor technology and cryptographic keys is scheduled for testing during the November 2024 launch, marking a significant milestone in SEALSQ's commitment to advancing secure communications in the quantum era.

This breakthrough innovation will serve as the foundation for SEALSQ's upcoming products, including the Post Quantum Secure Hardware Platform QS7001 and the QVault TPM Trusted Platform Module (TPM). These advancements are meticulously engineered to meet the rigorous security demands of the future, with the hardware of these chips achieving Common Criteria EAL5+ certification and optimized to run Kyber and Dilithium post-quantum algorithms while the TPM stack is aiming at obtaining NIST FIPS 140-3. certification.

The QS7001 platform represents a pivotal step in SEALSQ's mission to secure global communications and data against the looming threats posed by quantum computing. Unlike conventional cryptographic solutions, which may become vulnerable as quantum computing advances, the QS7001 platform is designed from the ground up to resist quantum-based attacks. By deploying quantum-resistant technology in its next-generation WISeSat satellites, SEALSQ is positioning itself as an industry leader, delivering unparalleled security for Internet of Things (IoT) devices, communications systems, and other critical applications that require the highest levels of protection.

Technologically, the QS7001 platform is a quantum-resistant secure architecture that leverages the strengths of the RISC V open standard while integrating robust post-quantum cryptographic algorithms. The inclusion of Kyber and Dilithium algorithms is particularly significant, as these are among the first to be selected by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for standardization in the post-quantum cryptography field. These algorithms offer a powerful combination of security and efficiency, making them ideal for embedded systems and IoT devices that demand both high performance and low power consumption.

The QS7001 platform is not just about securing today's communications but also about future-proofing devices against the rapidly evolving landscape of cybersecurity threats. SEALSQ's VaultIQ, which will be built on the QS7001 platform, is designed to be a versatile and scalable solution, capable of securing everything from personal devices to large-scale industrial systems. The TPM features within VaultIQ will provide a hardware-based RoT, enabling secure boot processes, encrypted storage, and authentication mechanisms that are resistant to both classical and quantum attacks.

In addition to this groundbreaking development, SEALSQ is actively collaborating with major electronics manufacturers to develop custom quantum-resistant chips that meet specific customer requirements. This initiative marks a significant advance in the Company's commercial and industrial strategy, opening new avenues for business opportunities and revenue streams. By partnering with leading manufacturers, SEALSQ aims to deliver bespoke solutions that address the unique challenges and demands of its global client base, from consumer electronics to critical infrastructure.

Further solidifying its leadership in the semiconductor industry, SEALSQ's technology is at the core of the upgraded WISeSAT.Space satellite. This satellite, equipped with SEALSQ semiconductor technology and cryptographic keys, is designed to enhance performance in space while improving communication capabilities through the integration of SEALSQ IoT microchips in devices. The WISeSAT.Space satellite constellation aims to provide global satellite-based secure IoT connectivity as a service, with 17 low-orbit satellites already successfully launched and an additional 88 satellites planned to optimize global coverage.

WISeSAT.Space's business model is centered on offering a comprehensive SaaS solution that includes the satellite platform, launch services, integration, ground station support, and all necessary security architecture and components.

This model delivers low-power, secure space-based IoT connectivity to clients around the globe, enabling a new era of secure communications in industries ranging from telecommunications to defense.

SEALSQ's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in semiconductor technology is further solidified by this latest initiative, positioning the company as a leader in the rapidly evolving field of quantum-resistant technologies. As the quantum era approaches, SEALSQ continues to lead the charge in securing the future of global communications.

For more information about SEALSQ and its latest quantum developments, please visit https://www.sealsq.com/semiconductors/post-quantum-risc-v-chips.

To learn more about how SEALSQ secures WISeSat, please see the detailed white paper https://www.sealsq.com/hubfs/Blog/pdf/White%20Paper%20SEAL%20SQ%20WISESAT%20Final.pdf.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

