

SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.50 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (BSLK) is up over 103% at $4.22. Acri Capital Acquisition Corporation (ACAC) is up over 27% at $14.21. JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (JBDI) is up over 26% at $12.79. Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) is up over 25% at $6.15. Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) is up over 18% at $62.69. QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG) is up over 14% at $1.96. Xiao-I Corporation (AIXI) is up over 11% at $5.40. Regis Corporation (RGS) is up over 10% at $24.70. Waldencast plc (WALD) is up over 10% at $3.20. AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) is up over 9% at $193.90. Heramba Electric plc (PITA) is up over 9% at $2.51. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (YYAI) is up over 8% at $7.69. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) is up over 7% at $2.57.



In the Red



Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) is down over 15% at $129.00. nCino, Inc. (NCNO) is down over 14% at $29.68. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (EVTV) is down over 10% at $1.89. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is down over 9% at $150.50. PVH Corp. (PVH) is down over 8% at $96.00. Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) is down over 8% at $30.15. Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) is down over 8% at $23.42. Smart for Life, Inc. (SMFL) is down over 8% at $1.17. Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is down over 8% at $1.05. Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) is down over 6% at $10.84.



