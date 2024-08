Australia's Avid Group has signed a master supply agreement with Enervenue, a US-based company that manufactures nickel-hydrogen batteries offering more than 30,000 duty cycles at discharge rates of two to 12 hours. From pv magazine Australia Electrical engineering specialist Avid Group has signed an agreement to provide Enervenue's long-duration nickel-hydrogen energy storage "vessels" to its Australian customers. Enervenue claims these vessels offer clear advantages over lithium-ion alternatives for grid-scale, commercial, and industrial applications. Enervenue said its vessels - essentially ...

