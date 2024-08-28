Venice, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2024) - Byte Federal announced today that it is scheduled to present at the 150th National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) Investment Conference scheduled for September 4-5, 2024, at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Paul Tarantino from Byte Federal, President / CEO, will be leading the presentation and this will be followed by one-on-one meetings with investors and industry professionals.

About Byte Federal

Byte Federal, Inc., is a Florida Corporation established in Nov. 2016 and headquartered in Venice, Florida. Byte Federal is a vertically integrated FinTech company controlling its entire software and hardware stack. We harness Bitcoins technology to empower individuals to bank themselves. Delivering financial freedom through our simple and secure FinTech platform. Byte Federal is a symbol of trust, innovation, strength, and loyalty. We drive customer prosperity through sound money and a circular financial ecosystem that fosters trust, transparency and wealth creation. Once you become a Byte customer you have access to the new and expanding suite of digital financial services. Byte Federal provides customers with the ability to buy, sell, swap, self-custody and utilize their digital assets in everyday financial transactions, large scale purchases as well as crypto and traditional investments. The Company accomplishes this through an ever-evolving multi-pronged approach. The current service offerings include a Bitcoin ATM Network operating in 40+ states, a mobile wallet (ByteWallet) that empowers users with true ownership and control over their digital assets while integrating traditional banking features, and a payment gateway solution (ByteConnet) that enables businesses to accept digital asset payments online via a proprietary API integration and in-store via handheld terminals or tablets. We also offer our entire platform to licensed operators in other jurisdictions, with current licensed operations in Australia and Suriname. Licensed country partners will deliver added revenue and accelerated global expansion. Our mission is to make financial services simple, secure, and accessible for everyone.

About National Investment Banking Association (NIBA)

For over 40 years, NIBA has specialized in hosting investment conferences for public and private companies, regardless of size and industry, seeking access to funding and liquidity sources. NIBA's Investment Conferences are known for their professional offerings and for providing an environment optimized for productivity and collaboration.

Additional details about National Investment Banking Association's 150th Investment Conference on September 4-5, 2024, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida can be found at: https://nibanet.org/conferences/niba-september-4-5-2024-ft-lauderdale-fl-conference

SOURCE: National Investment Banking Association